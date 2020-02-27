MINNEAPOLIS — At its Americas Business Conference taking place this week in Las Vegas, Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) announced the signing of five hotels set to join its U.S. portfolio, including three Radisson RED hotels in top U.S. destinations: Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Nashville.

“Over the past two years, our team has been working aggressively to grow our Americas portfolio, primarily in key gateway markets in the U.S.,” said Terry Sanders, chief development officer, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group. “These signings, many of them new-build hotels, from the Music City to the sunny West Coast, exemplify the commitment from our owners, who understand our vision and are helping us to expand these great brands across the Americas.”

Radisson RED Los Angeles Arts District

RHG is expanding its West Coast portfolio with the signing of Radisson RED Los Angeles Arts District. This new-build hotel will have 140 guestrooms, a fitness center, meeting space, a rooftop bar with views of downtown Los Angeles, and a signature restaurant, OUIBar + KTCHN. Guests will be within walking distance of art galleries, restaurants with celebrity chefs, microbreweries, and shopping. The hotel is anticipated to open Q1 2024.

Radisson RED San Francisco Market Street

Radisson RED San Francisco Market Street will be the brand’s second location in San Francisco when it opens in Q3 2021. At last year’s conference, Radisson Hotel Group announced the signing of the new-build Radisson RED San Francisco Airport set to open in Q4 2022. Radisson RED San Francisco Market Street will be part of a historic building that will undergo a $14 million renovation. There will be 120 guestrooms, a fitness center, a game room, and the brand’s signature restaurant, OUIBar + KTCHN. The hotel will be within walking distance or a quick trolley ride of Oracle Park, Moscone Center, and Union Square. The hotel is also across the street from the headquarters for both Uber and Twitter.

Radisson RED Nashville Arts District

Marking the brand’s entrance into the Music City, Radisson RED Nashville will be part of an existing commercial building, following an extensive renovation which includes adding six floors to construct the hotel. In addition to 120 guestrooms, the hotel will include a fitness center, meeting space, a restaurant and bar in the lobby, a rooftop bar, and a speakeasy in the basement—a first for the Radisson RED brand. The property will be located in Nashville’s Printers Alley, a historic part of the Music City with dining, shopping, and entertainment. Managed by Radisson Hotel Group, it is anticipated to open in Q3 2021.

Radisson Hotel Long Island City

Following recent additions to the Radisson portfolio in Manhattan, the brand continues to show growth on the East Coast. Radisson Hotel Long Island City is preparing to open with a location just outside of New York City. The new-build, 380-room hotel is anticipated to open in Q3 2020.

Radisson Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport

The newly signed Radisson Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport will be the first new-build prototype hotel featuring the latest Radisson design. The hotel will have 140 guestrooms and extended-stay rooms, 1,600 square feet of meeting space, onsite dining, a fitness center, and an outdoor pool. It is expected to open Q3 2021.

