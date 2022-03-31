STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Slightly Decreases

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—With lower Spring Break travel volume, U.S. hotel performance dipped slightly from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through March 26, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance March 20-26, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 65.5 percent (down 5.5 percent)

ADR: $149.38 (up 13.5 percent)

RevPAR: $97.92 (up 7.3 percent)

The weekly ADR level was the third-highest for any week on record, behind the previous week ending March 19, 2022, and the week of Christmas in 2021.

While none of the Top 25 Markets showed an occupancy increase over 2019, Tampa came closest to its 2019 comparable (down 0.1 percent to 84.7 percent).

Minneapolis experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 21.8 percent to 51.8 percent).

Of note, weekly group demand (upper-upscale and luxury classes) in San Francisco/San Mateo was 4.8 percent higher than the 2019 comparable, helped by the Game Developers Conference and NCAA Basketball. RevPAR in the market was just 1.4 percent below the 2019 comparable, after coming in 54.2 percent under the 2019 comparable for the week ending March 19, 2022.

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in Washington, D.C. (down 27.5 percent to $105.10) and Seattle (down 24.0 percent to $87.63).