IHG Hotels & Resorts Opens its First Atwell Suites Property in Miami

ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) and Sunview Companies officially opened the world’s first Atwell Suites property with the 90-room Atwell Suites Miami Brickell. The dual-branded hotel is in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood on the top floors of the building shared with the Hotel Indigo Miami Brickell, which opened in March 2021.

Atwell Suites is IHG Hotel & Resorts’ newest brand in the all-suites upper-midscale category created to fill a need in the hospitality space for design and space that supports longer stays and transitions between business and leisure. The first Atwell Suites hotel opening in Miami brings all-suite accommodations to the city where guests can recharge, connect, and immerse themselves in the area.

Brickell is known for its dining, arts, and entertainment. The property is nearby the city’s shopping, nightlife, restaurants, and attractions, as well as the Port of Miami, FTX Arena, and Miami Metro rail.

Advertisement

The property has:

Flexible and enriching spaces including suites that flex between work and rest, a counter-height desk and chair, an in-room wet bar, and a bathroom. The lobby includes huddle areas and public co-working spaces and lounge areas. A signature scent featuring bamboo & green moss rounds out the atmosphere.

Food and drink to start and End the day with a complimentary breakfast and a bar with small plates for the evening. The lobby also features a 24/7 complimentary beverage station with grind-and-brew espresso and lattes, along with still or sparkling water.

Touches for genuine connections such as conversation starter coasters at the bar, a playlist with a mix of up-and-coming artists across all genres from indie pop-rock to folk music, and monthly themed events.

Karen Gilbride, vice president, global avid hotels and Atwell Suites said, “IHG Hotels & Resorts is excited to open the world’s first Atwell Suites. This offering was created to be a stylish, design-forward brand that has been absent in the rapidly growing all-suites segment. Designed alongside our Owner Advisory Board and with deep-rooted consumer insights on what guests need in this space, we are confident we created something that will impress guests, investors, and future owners. We look forward to seeing the success of Atwell Suites Miami Brickell and opening more properties across the United States.”

Pedro Villar, lead developer, Sunview Companies added, “The Atwell Suites all-suite design concept is the perfect complement to the Hotel Indigo Miami Brickell. Atwell Suites’ guests will be able to enjoy all that both brands have to offer under one roof, along with spacious suites and spectacular views of the city, a high-rise bar, and more. This offering is one that Miami has yet to see, and we are excited to be the first. We believe in the strength of the Atwell Suites proposition and can’t wait to welcome guests into our new hotel.”

The Atwell Suites portfolio will consist of both new builds and conversion properties in primary, secondary, and tertiary markets. There are currently over 20 hotels in the pipeline across the United States, with an additional two anticipated to open in 2022. One will be a prototypical new construction hotel in Denver, Colorado, and the other will be a conversion in Austin, Texas.