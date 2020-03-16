NEW ORLEANS — Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants recently announced the opening of Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, a 202-room boutique hotel located in New Orleans’ Central Business District on the corner of Poydras and Tchoupitoulas Streets. The opening marks the brand’s return after a 15-year absence from the Crescent City.

Combining classic and modern design, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot’s interiors are inspired by the city’s southern hospitality and famed jazz musicians, as well as the building’s original architectural details. The lobby has custom art, including a butterfly installation by Paul Villinski and a seven-foot trombone installation honoring the city’s musical roots. Upon arrival, hotel guests are welcomed with a complimentary local beer and the musical stylings of prominent and rising soul, blues, and big band artists.

Each of the 202 guestrooms has a modern design aesthetic with soft accents of French blue and pink. Additional amenities include all-day room service and a New Orleans-curated, in-room honor bar, and complimentary amenities, such as morning coffee and tea service, PUBLIC bike rentals, and a 24-hour fitness center equipped with a Peloton Bike.

Kimpton Hotel Fontenot is also introducing two signature dining and cocktail concepts, Peacock Room and Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats, led by Executive Chef Chris Lusk and Bar Director Steve Yamada. Peacock Room is an energetic and elevated lounge featuring turquoise lacquered paneled walls, gold cove ceilings, mosaic-tiled floors, and eccentric furnishings. Peacock Room serves a contemporary selection of spirits and craft cocktails and a food menu featuring refined shareable interpretations of regional classics.

Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats, a corner café steps away from Peacock Room, will offer expertly crafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, and rotating pour-over selections alongside a selection of creative frozen beverages for adults like the Holy Atolé, a twist on Mexican hot chocolate with mezcal. The food program at Gospel is formatted for light eating-on-the-go, with items like NOLA-inspired breakfast tacos, house-made pastries, booze-infused treats like the Red Velvet Cupcake made with bourbon creole cream cheese; and house-made frozen custards, with monthly seasonal flavors off the café’s Custard Calendar.

Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats will open on Monday, March 16, 2020, and Peacock Room will open on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

