Ken Greene Resigns From Radisson Hotel Group

Minneapolis — Radisson Hotel Group today announced that Ken Greene, president, Americas, has resigned from his position with the company for personal reasons effective December 2, 2019. The company has embarked on a search for his replacement.

“I want to thank Ken for his contributions to Radisson Hotel Group,” said Federico J. González, chair, Global Steering Committee for Radisson Hotel Group. “Growth of our brands in the Americas continues to be a key component of our five-year strategic plan and I look forward to building on the strong foundation and owner-centric culture we have established.”

Ken Greene was named president of the Americas for Radisson Hotel Group, formerly Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, in June of 2017. His previous roles include CFO of Wyndham (formerly Cendant Hotel Group), where he oversaw the company’s reorganization in 2001.

