Radisson Hotel Group Americas Names Tom Buoy Interim CEO

Radisson Hotel Group Americas announced Tom Buoy, chief commercial officer, will serve as interim CEO as Jim Alderman has left the company to pursue other opportunities. The company has started its search for a replacement but remains focused on the future and the continued success of RHGA hotels by continuing to provide commercial, franchised, and managed support.

“Our plan is to continue to move forward with the vision set forth by our board and executive team to grow the company,” said Tom Buoy, interim CEO. “We have an exceptional internal team of leaders focused on making Radisson Hotel Group Americas better for owners, franchisees, team members, and investors alike, and I am very confident we will continue to grow in 2022 and beyond.”