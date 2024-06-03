Project HQ Hotels & Residences Shares Details of First Two Hotels

Project HQ Hotels & Residences, the smart lifestyle hospitality spearheaded by Sam Nazarian through an alliance with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, announced a series of groundbreaking deals and strategic partnerships. The first hotels in HQ’s brand portfolio will be based in Montreux, Switzerland, and Detroit, Michigan.

Building on nearly two decades of expertise in the smart lifestyle sector, Project HQ is set to focus on innovation and a blend of cultural and smart lifestyle elements. The vision is to create destinations that cater to the evolving needs of modern travelers who seek memorable experiences and connectivity.

Project HQ has investment from Marc Anthony and his company Magnus, allowing the brand to connect with Millennials, Gen-Z, and Latin communities. This partnership with Marc Anthony will not only strengthen but also solidify sbe’s positioning, amplifying its restaurant and entertainment portfolio, Disruptive Restaurant Group, and the QSR brand and digital food company, Everybody Eats.

Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of sbe, said, “In the 22 years since establishing sbe, we have always been looking around the corner and understanding the ever-changing landscape of consumers—the tidal wave of consumers coming into the marketplace from the Millennial, Gen Z, and Latino audience is staggering. They’re eager to partake in communal celebrations, create new memories, and relish moments of wonder—and we are creating the spaces to do just that. Having established our first locations in Montreux and Detroit, we’re steadfast in our commitment to meeting the evolving desires of upcoming generations. This marks the genesis of Project HQ, and we eagerly anticipate unveiling more exciting initiatives in the months ahead, alongside Geoff Ballotti and his tremendous Wyndham team. With our sights set on the future, we aim to build tremendous momentum as we continue to innovate and inspire.”

Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said, “We’ve seen tremendous interest from owners looking to enter the smart lifestyle category created by Sam Nazarian’s sbe. These initial projects in Montreux and Detroit set the stage for a brand that will benefit from sbe’s legendary lifestyle experience and Wyndham’s unmatched scale and resources, creating a turn-key solution unlike anything in the market today.”

HQ Montreux Hotel & Spa: Opening 2025

The Royal Plaza & Villa Toscane in Montreux, Switzerland, will soon be transformed into the first international hotel for Project HQ. Swiss architect Louis Villard built two nearly symmetrical villas—Toscane and Pauline—in 1905. In 1989, renovations merged the two villas into a 155-room hotel with 42 residences featuring a glazed passage connecting the terraces on the first floor. Preserving the history that has been adored for years, the building will reopen as The HQ Monteux Hotel & Spa following a renovation.

Creating a 360-guest experience will be two signature restaurants from sbe’s Disruptive Restaurant Group, partners to be announced, and a cocktail bar in the lobby. Early morning risers can use the on-site coffee shop. Other amenities will include a spa and fitness center for those searching for wellness upon their vacation, along with event and meeting space.

Montreux, Switzerland, is a town on the shores of Lake Geneva, known for its alpine scenery, Belle Époque architecture, and cultural scene. It is most known for hosting the annual Montreux Jazz Festival. The town also offers numerous outdoor activities such as hiking, boating, and skiing, along with spas and dining. Its lakeside promenade, Château de Chillon, and proximity to the Rochers-de-Naye make it a destination for relaxation and adventure.

HQ Detroit Hotel & Spa

The Park Avenue House in Detroit, Michigan, is set to be reimagined as the first U.S.-based property for Project HQ, offering a guest experience with dining, design, and personalized services. The transformation of the property, including 174 hotel rooms, signals a new step for Project HQ as it introduces a blend of smart lifestyle and contemporary hospitality to the Detroit market. In tradition with sbe’s food and beverage experiences, there will be a restaurant from sbe’s Disruptive Restaurant Group, a cafe, and quick service from the Everybody Eats platform.

Detroit’s transformation to a destination for tourists across the United States makes it a key market for Project HQ. The city’s cultural scene includes events like the Detroit Jazz Festival and the Movement Electronic Music Festival. Major events such as the North American International Auto Show and the Detroit Free Press Marathon draw global attention. The city’s sports arenas and entertainment districts, home to teams like the Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, and Pistons, provide entertainment options.

sbe Leadership

With the addition of over 15 new hires to its hotel platform team, sbe continues to strengthen its position in the hospitality industry. With growth planned over the next years, sbe is excited to welcome: Todd Ruff, chief growth officer, sbe Hotels; Angela Lester, EVP of

business development EMEA, sbe Hotels; Giovanni Rizzini, strategic advisor, sbe Hotels; Anthony Miedenbauer, chief development officer, Disruptive Restaurant Group; Geoff Madding, chief operating officer; Fred Frosini, SVP of entertainment and lifestyle, sbe Hotels; and Jimmy Peters, chief revenue officer, Everybody Eats.