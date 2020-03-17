Preventing the Spread of COVID-19 in Hotels

1 Use Pre-Approved Disinfectant Products

Switch to and use disinfectant products that have been pre-approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use against emerging viral pathogens. Disinfectants should be applied during routine cleaning of guestrooms, public spaces, health club areas and meeting rooms. Here is the current list of disinfectants with EPA pre-approval.

Linens may become contaminated with the virus, so it is also important to add disinfectant when washing laundry. Bed scarves and bedspreads should be washed more frequently.

Train housekeeping staff to use the disinfectants safely and correctly. Staff should wear gloves when cleaning. Many of these cleaning products need to remain on hard surfaces for several minutes in order to work. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for proper use to get the most virus killing protection. Schedule and perform routine cleaning and disinfection of all contact surfaces in public areas and guestrooms: television remote controls, toilet flush handles, door handles, water faucet handles, and flooring.