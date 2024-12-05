Preferred Hotels & Resorts Plans 10 New Openings for Next Year

NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels & Resorts planned to expand its global portfolio with 10 new luxury openings from September 2024 through 2025. Spanning a range of locations—from a contemporary hotel in central London to a Caribbean private island—these new additions immerse guests in the destination through activities, cuisine, and local experiences.

“We are excited to unveil these highly anticipated new openings, including two standout properties joining our prestigious Legend Collection, which represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury hospitality,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO, Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “We can’t wait to invite travelers to explore new corners of the world and discover unique experiences through our newest properties.”

The upcoming openings include:

Peter Island Resort (Peter Island, British Virgin Islands) launched December 1, 2024 (Legend Collection)

Royal Hideaway Corales Villas (Tenerife, Spain) launching March 2025 (L.V.X. and Residence Collections)

ÓROS (Crete, Greece) launching May 2025 (L.V.X. Collection)

The Newman (London, United Kingdom) launching summer 2025 (Legend Collection)

Romègas Hotel (Valletta, Malta) launching June 2025 (L.V.X. Collection)

Recent new openings in Q3 and Q4 2024 include:

Dusit Thani Bangkok (Bangkok, Thailand) launched September 2024 (L.V.X Collection)

Villa Dahlia (Stockholm, Sweden) launched September 2024 (Lifestyle Collection)

Pendry Natirar (New Jersey, United States) launched October 2024 (L.V.X. Collection)

Maison Albar – Le Victoria (Nice, France) launched November 2024 (L.V.X. Collection)

The Visions Resort & Spa (Florida, United States) launching December 2024 (Lifestyle & Residences Collections)

Through its four global collections—Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, and Preferred Residences—Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects travelers to experiences that meet their life and style preferences. Whether choosing a Legend Collection resort or a Lifestyle Collection hotel, each member property is aligned with one of the four collections, guiding travelers on the type of luxury experience offered.

Each of these member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards.