NEW YORK — Pamela Malkani this week announced the formation of ideation + h as of January 1, 2021. The new boutique hospitality asset management and consulting firm will oversee a portfolio of hotels and fractional clubs, including its current collection of more than 1,500 keys and over $350 million in annual revenues.

The team at ideation + h has more than 150 years of combined operational and asset management experience working with leading hotel management companies and franchise operators, including Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Hyatt, Hilton, Highgate, HEI, and Pyramid in the luxury, upper-upscale, and upscale hotel markets in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Miami, and San Francisco.

Malkani was previously head of the hospitality division at luxury developer Millennium Partners for 25 years. Under Malkani’s leadership, the hotel group at Millennium Partners was an essential component of Millennium’s real estate development strategy. Seven five-star hotels, branded as either Four Seasons or Ritz-Carlton, were constructed during her tenure at Millennium Partners and served as an integral part of Millennium’s portfolio of luxury condominium, office, and retail buildings based in major cities across the United States. Millennium Hotel Group’s management of the design, fit-out, opening, and daily operation of these hotels was crucial to the projects’ success. When Millennium sold an interest in the hotels in 2010-2012, Millennium’s Hotel Group continued to provide asset management services to the new partners and provided asset management services to an expanded portfolio of hotels.

Phil Aarons, founding partner of Millennium Partners, stated, “For a quarter of a century, Pam and her team have brought experience, discipline, and integrity to the management of both Millennium Partners’ hotels and the hotels of other major owners. We wish her and her new company continued success.”

“The current market conditions have created many new opportunities, and I’m thrilled to start this exciting new chapter with my team,” said Malkani. “But I couldn’t begin this endeavor without the support and mentorship from the team at Millennium Partners. The last 25 years have been wonderful, and I look forward to our continued working relationship.”

