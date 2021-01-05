OCEAN CITY, Md. — Real Hospitality Group (RHG) has assumed management of the newly built Residence Inn Rehoboth Beach. Owned by Milton, Delaware-based Hudson Management, the recently opened property is the first all-suite hotel in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

“RHG enjoys a long and trusted relationship with Christian and Jamin Hudson,” said Ben Seidel, president and CEO of RHG. “We’re honored to add their second hotel to our managed portfolio of 106 properties in 16 states across the U.S.”

Located at 18964 John J Williams Highway, the Residence Inn Rehoboth Beach has 104 suites, each with a fully equipped kitchen. Complimentary high-speed internet, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a 24-hour market, a shared laundry room, and grocery delivery service are available. The hotel is also pet-friendly and has The Residence Inn Mix, a way for guests to unwind, socialize, and connect. Three nights a week, the property hosts different social events in its lobby or outdoor space. The hotel also provides guests with easy access to tax-free shopping at Tanger Outlets, dining options, and some of the East Coast’s top beaches.

Despite adverse market conditions, RHG continues to experience substantial portfolio growth, adding 1,730 rooms across the country in 2020.

“Our growth during a time of major disruption in the hotel industry is directly attributed to a very committed revenue management team that focuses on optimizing the value of every hotel by driving premium topline revenues for our owners,” Seidel said.

