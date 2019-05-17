Pacific6 Revitalizes The Breakers, a Historic Hotel in Long Beach

Long Beach, Calif.—Pacific6, a development firm based in Long Beach, California, is transforming The Breakers, a 100-year-old landmark hotel in the heart of Downtown Long Beach and the city’s oldest building, into an independent boutique hotel with entertainment and dining. AEI Consultants, a commercial real estate assessment and consulting firm, is assisting Pacific6 in its redevelopment efforts.

“The renovation of The Breakers is a complex and demanding project, requiring thoughtful consideration for its historical preservation and the ability to enable it to function successfully as a modern-day hotel,” said John Molina, founding partner of Pacific6. “Figuring out how to take a building constructed in 1926 and make it suitable for people to occupy in 2021 requires identifying which components of the hotel can be removed and which must be preserved because they’re historic.”

Plans for the redevelopment include the renovation of the property’s Sky Room fine-dining restaurant, an open-air roof terrace, full-service luxury spa, and jazz club.

“We hope that every resident of Long Beach will be proud of this project,” says Molina. “It has been truly a passion play for Pacific6 and is a love letter to Long Beach. At its core, you can’t redo Downtown Long Beach—and Long Beach can’t become a more substantial city—without restoring those two buildings.”

Detailed architectural, design, and construction planning is underway, and Pacific6 is working with the City of Long Beach, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, labor partners, and the Long Beach community on the restoration.

AEI Consultants completed comprehensive assessments on behalf of Pacific6 to help guide the redevelopment of The Breakers Hotel. Pacific6 recently acquired planning commission approval to begin construction and the project is scheduled for completion in early 2021.

“The work our firm has performed on The Breakers—including environmental assessments, property condition assessments, and other reports—allows Pacific6 to move forward with an extraordinary project,” said Holly Neber, CEO of AEI. “The renovation of this historic property will restore it to its former purpose and glory while providing hundreds of jobs for local residents and a gateway for visitors to experience the city of Long Beach and witness its ongoing renaissance. Redeveloping these buildings goes a long way toward the revitalization of all of Downtown Long Beach.”

AEI also completed assessments necessary for pre-purchase planning approvals for Pacific6 on Ocean Center, a project adjacent to The Breakers, for the historic conversion of an old office building into an apartment community. Both buildings at The Breakers, as well as Ocean Center, have not been operational for several years.

