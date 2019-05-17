Heart of the House Hospitality Acquires Trillium Hospitality

INDIANAPOLIS—Heart of the House Hospitality has acquired the Hospitality Division of Trillium Staffing with clients in Phoenix, Tampa, and South Florida. The transaction closed May 4.

The operations teams in each market have already joined Heart of the House. The acquisition adds more than 250 clients and about 1,500 hourly associates. Heart of the House is now in 22 states and more than 30 markets nationwide, providing full- and part-time staffing for around 750 clients.

“Phoenix, Tampa, and South Florida are destination markets that are a perfect fit for the comprehensive managed hospitality services that Heart of the House Hospitality offers,” said President and Chief Financial Officer Shawn Madden.

This is Heart of the House’s second acquisition. In December, it acquired The Supporting Cast in New York.

“We are excited the Trillium Hospitality acquisition significantly expands our food and beverage operations that started with our expansion into New York,” said Madden. “Food and beverage, including catering, bartending, and servers for special events, is now about 30 percent of our business, whereas it was a small portion in 2018.”

