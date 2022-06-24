SPARTANBURG, South Carolina—OTO Development has repositioned an oceanfront property along the North Carolina coast as Lumina on Wrightsville Beach, a Holiday Inn Resort.

OTO, which is part of The Johnson Group, acquired the Holiday Inn Resort Wilmington E-Wrightsville Beach in December 2020 and completed its transition to Lumina on Wrightsville Beach on Tuesday, June 21. The new name draws on the history of a pavilion constructed in 1905.

Built by a pioneering utility company at the final stop of its electric trolley line, that three-story structure—housing a dance hall, bowling alley, movie theater, and promenade—glowed with more than a thousand incandescent lightbulbs. The original Lumina was so bright that sailors navigated their ships by it and generations of beach-lovers navigated their social lives around it.

“This resort is designed to recapture the spirit of the beloved Lumina pavilion—a space lit with camaraderie and the bright promise of food, fun, and fellowship,” said Corry Oakes, CEO of OTO Development. “We’ve drawn on history, but now it’s all about creating new memories.”

The introduction of Lumina on Wrightsville Beach follows a renovation comprising a complete interior redesign—lobby, event space, F&B venues, and guestrooms have all been fully refreshed—plus improvements to HVAC and mechanical systems. The renovation was conceived by design firm DLR Group with construction work completed by The Allied Group.

“This property makes the most of its ideal on-the-sand location,” said Oakes. “The seascape plays a pivotal role in the overall design scheme. Most guestrooms enjoy views of either the ocean or bay. The restaurant is on the water; expanded meeting space is on the water; even the fitness center boasts a view of the beach.”

At seven stories tall, Lumina on Wrightsville Beach comprises 184 rooms and suites, some redesigned with bunk beds to better accommodate families and all with storage cubbies to stow beach gear. The property offers three pools, two hot tubs, and beach access. A new hammock garden and event lawn are among the upgrades to recreational spaces.

“There’s so much to do in Wrightsville Beach—National Geographic named this one of the top surfing destinations in the world, for example—but we’ve designed Lumina so that even if you never leave the resort, you’ll still have an amazing vacation,” said Oakes. “And you definitely don’t need to go anywhere else to enjoy the best food on the beach.”

Onsite F&B outlets making their debut alongside Lumina include:

Solstice Oceanfront Kitchen + Cocktails, serving coastal-American cuisine and signature drinks

Surfside Beach Bar & Grille, serving tropical libations and bar bites

Longboard Coffee + Market, offering sips, necessities, and souvenirs

A sports-themed taproom is planned as well.

General Manager Brian Elliott leads Lumina’s executive team, which also includes Lisa Corley, director of sales; Alex Mathis, assistant general manager; Wes Berry, F&B director; William Roberts, executive chef; Kevin Hutson, chief engineer; Amanda Rochelle, guest services manager; and Elizabeth Kruczkowski, executive housekeeping manager.