SPARTANBURG, South Carolina—OTO Development has converted an independent property in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to the Homewood Suites by Hilton brand.

OTO, which is part of The Johnson Group, acquired South Bay Inn & Suites in May 2021 and completed its transition to Homewood Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront on April 24. The rebranding follows a renovation to the relatively new hotel and a reimagining of the onsite restaurant and pool bar into Coconut Charlie’s, the company’s proprietary concept for beachfront food and beverage spaces.

“This repositioning combines the power of Hilton’s brand name with the hotel’s perfect Grand Strand location,” says Corry Oakes, CEO of OTO Development. “More than 19 million people visit Myrtle Beach every year—the climate makes it a year-round destination—and we are delighted to be here, too.”

Comprising 18 floors and 242 guestrooms, many with full kitchens or kitchenettes and most with ocean views, Homewood Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront is adjacent to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk & Promenade and within walking distance to the Skywheel. The hotel has an indoor waterpark with two slides, a lazy river, and a splash pad; a playroom with billiards and table tennis; and beach access with bike, beach chair, and umbrella rentals. There’s also a 24/7 fitness room.

“Homewood Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront is designed to be a destination in and of itself,” Oakes says, “But it’s also only steps away from the Boardwalk’s many attractions and within three miles of Broadway at the Beach and a variety of golf courses.”

Coconut Charlie’s Pool Bar & Grill is on the hotel’s grounds. This is the second location of the OTO-concepted brand, which launched at Hilton Garden Inn St. Pete Beach. Hershey’s Shake Shop Creamery is located on site as well.

The leadership team at Homewood Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront includes Robert Bilka, general manager; Rob Dowd, assistant general manager; Scott Murphy, director of sales; and Tom Bennett, director of food and beverage.