Hilton Announces Digital Art and NFT Pilot Program

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced a new digital art and NFT pilot program that will show seasonally rotating art collections from digital artists in select New York City properties. In partnership with Niio Art, Hilton will install digital artwork in guestrooms and public spaces at its New York Hilton Midtown and Conrad New York Midtown properties.

From the art collections found in every Conrad hotel around the globe to the technologies designed to enhance the guest experience, Hilton has a history with art. To continue that tradition, the pilot program allows Hilton to explore a popular medium to deliver value to its guests. Through the partnership with Niio Art, guests will be able to enjoy the program in hotel public spaces and guestrooms, with the potential to take home select pieces as part of a gifted art streaming subscription service or NFT giveaway.

“Hilton has long believed that art helps create a more friendly and engaging environment for guests at properties across the globe,” said Larry Traxler, senior vice president and global head, Architecture and Design, Hilton. “Exploring this growing medium allows us to be on the cutting edge of art and design and continue to offer guests interesting and attention-grabbing pieces that will further strengthen their overall stay experience. With this new Digital Art and NFT program, Hilton’s iconic hospitality can stay with guests long after they leave.”

Hilton’s new program will feature a selection of kinetic art pieces, experienced on digital screens in public areas and guestrooms, from artists in addition to specially commissioned NFT works. With digital art being an important medium to a new generation of guests, they will also have the opportunity to take the experience home through an app-based art streaming experience.

The collection will debut at New York Hilton Midtown and Conrad New York Midtown timed to the start of NFT.NYC 2022, the annual non-fungible token conference taking place in New York City.

“We are excited to partner with Hilton, a company who has always supported artists and the arts, to implement inventive digital art and NFT programs,” said Rob Anders, co-founder and CEO Niio Art. “NFTs and digital art are growing in popularity, and we know that showcasing quality works from our world-class artists, in premium Hilton properties, will inspire, engage and educate Hilton guests during and after their stay.”