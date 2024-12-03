ATLANTA—Otelier announced the appointment of Rob Lawrence as its new chief executive officer. Lawrence will lead Otelier through its next chapter of growth. Ali Moloo will remain the executive chairperson of Otelier and will continue to play an active role with the company.

Lawrence joins Otelier with experience in scaling SaaS companies and leading organizations to achieve results. He has held executive leadership roles across both publicly-held and privately-held software businesses, where he has driven revenue growth. Lawrence’s vision, combined with his understanding of the SaaS landscape, positions him to accelerate Otelier’s mission.

“I am honored to join Otelier at this pivotal time,” Lawrence said. “Otelier’s commitment to redefining hospitality technology and enhancing operational excellence is truly disruptive. I look forward to working with the talented team here to build on our successes, deliver transformative solutions to our customers, and set new benchmarks for innovation in the industry.”

“Rob Lawrence’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Otelier,” said Ali Moloo, founder and executive chairman of Otelier. “Rob’s expertise in driving growth, along with his passion for customer success, aligns perfectly with Otelier’s vision to become the industry leader in hospitality technology. We are confident that under his leadership, Otelier will achieve new levels of impact and growth.