Marriott International, Inc. announced global expansion from the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes. The Luxury Group’s new brand extensions, tented camps, remote lodges, and experiences are poised for growth. Spanning brands like The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott, and Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, the portfolio includes a new vision of experiential travel. Luxury Group by Marriott International’s portfolio of more than 529 properties now spans 73 countries and territories with three new hotels slated to open in the final weeks of 2024 around the globe. Over 260 luxury hotels and resorts across Marriott’s portfolio are in the global development pipeline, including over 30 properties expected to open in 2025.

In 2025, luxury travel will venture into a new era marked by shifts in traveler demographics, motivations, and spending patterns. Historically, the waves of travel have evolved—from the rise of digital nomadism to the resurgence of nature-based escapes during the pandemic. With an anticipated $80 trillion in wealth set to transfer globally over the next two decades, the emerging affluent—particularly Millennials and Gen Z—are reshaping luxury travel. Unlike previous generations, these travelers prioritize experiences, social connections, and adventures over material wealth. This shift is primed for luxury travel, with today’s high-spending travelers favoring purpose-driven journeys.

Today’s luxury travelers seek destinations that offer much more than a five-star experience; they are seeking wellness, community, and experiences that foster personal growth and connection. As the luxury all-inclusive model evolves, it caters to a desire for travel that emphasizes balance and connection, moving away from its past mass-market perception. This shift reflects a growing demand for experiential offerings and trips that foster personal and cultural enrichment.

Private member clubs, all-inclusive resorts, and yachts are becoming conduits for fostering community and connection, offering spaces where individuals can bond over shared interests. Meanwhile, the growing appeal of adventure and outdoor travel has spurred interest in safari camps and lodges, where guests can connect with nature and embark on transformative journeys. The Luxury Group intends to debut multiple brands next year within the safari lodge sector, bringing experiences to this evolving frontier of travel in Africa.

Looking ahead, luxury brands are tapping into collaborations and partnerships to captivate a younger audience, with over half of luxury spending decisions now inspired by experiences. From co-branded products to pop-up events with high-end brands, the industry is evolving to offer immersive journeys that blend adventure with introspection.

“As global luxury consumers invest more deeply in travel, we are witnessing a profound evolution in what they seek—from discovery of the world to self-discovery,” says Tina Edmundson, president of Luxury, Marriott International. “Today’s luxury travelers, both established and emerging, aren’t just passing through destinations; they are embarking on personal journeys that reveal new dimensions of both place and self. At the Luxury Group by Marriott International, we are embracing this shift by crafting experiences that act as conduits for emotional exploration, bridging nature, culture, and self-discovery in ways that are as enriching as they are unforgettable.”

EDITION Hotels

In 2024, EDITION Hotels debuted in Saudi Arabia with The Jeddah EDITIONl. In 2025, The Lake Como EDITION is slated to open. The brand also anticipates opening its second location in Saudi Arabia with The Red Sea EDITION.

JW Marriott

In 2024, JW Marriott debuted JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa and JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi. In China, the the branded opened JW Marriott Hotel Taiyuan. In the year ahead, JW Marriott plans to debut JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa, and JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo.

The Luxury Collection

The Luxury Collection opned Ta’aktana, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Labuan Bajo, and The Sira, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Lombok, in 2024. Hôtel du Couvent, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nice, also became part of the collection in 2024. In the Americas, Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort & Casino, Las Vegas became part of the collection, and Almare, A Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort, Isla Mujeres debuted as the brand’s second all-inclusive offering. Casa Brera, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Milan, will join the portfolio in January. Additionally, The Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Madrid, will unveil its restoration in March.

The Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton brand debuted in Morocco with The Ritz-Carlton Rabat, Dar es Salam. In Hawaii, The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay welcomed guests. Saudi Arabia saw the opening of Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. At sea, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection introduced Ilma, its second superyacht, with its third vessel, Luminara, slated to follow in the summer of 2025. This year also opene The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok. In 2025, The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan is anticipated to return to Puerto Rico following a renovation. Next year, The Ritz-Carlton brand expects to welcome one new addition to the Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio, Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Costa Rica.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort opened in 2024, as well as The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai. These openings were complemented by The St. Regis Belgrade and The St. Regis Al Mouj, Muscat. In the coming year, the brand plans the openings of The St. Regis Aruba Resort and The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort in the Dominican Republic.

W Hotels

In 2024, W Hotels reimagined the W Hollywood, debuted W Prague, and announced W Las Vegas. In 2025, W Hotels plans to open W New York – Union Square, W Punta Cana, and W Florence.