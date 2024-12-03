LONDON—IHG Hotels & Resorts celebrated the Vignette Collection as it reached 50+ open and pipeline properties. Just three years after the brand’s introduction to IHG’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio, the collection brand has surpassed the halfway point in its initial aim to reach 100 open and pipeline hotels in 10 years.

Launched in 2021, Vignette Collection is IHG’s first collection brand and represents a curation of distinct hotels. Vignette Collection combines each property’s individual identity with the brand’s belief of “A Means For Good.” The brand offers a way for owners of individual hotels to benefit from IHG’s enterprise offering and global scale.

Jane Mackie, senior vice president, global luxury and lifestyle and premium, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “The growth of Vignette Collection has been remarkable—it is a testament to the strength of the offer the brand provides that we’re half way to our aim of 100 open and pipeline hotels in just three years. As our Luxury & Lifestyle offer grows, Vignette Collection particularly supports the owners of independent hotels, retaining the individuality of their properties whilst accelerating business through IHG’s global scale and powerful enterprise offering.”

Today, there are 19 Vignette Collection hotels open around the world with a further 34 in the pipeline that will mark brand debuts in markets such as Japan, Vietnam, and The Maldives.

Tom Rowntree, vice president of Luxury & Lifestyle Brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “The creation of the Vignette Collection brand has allowed us to grow a family of properties that offers guests one-of-a-kind experiences at hotels filled with individuality and character. The brand is a demonstration of both future innovation and hotels filled with rich history. Hotels like the CIEL Tower in Dubai and Shanghai Snow World are shining examples of our unique offer for guests, bringing the future to life, while properties like the legendary RIHGA Royal Hotel Osaka offer a stay experience enjoyed for generations with a deep history. Vignette Collection will continue to grow, with each hotel adding something new, exciting and unique to the collection for our guests to experience around the world.”

Some of the Vignette Collection properties that have recently opened their doors or will start welcoming guests in the coming months include: