OTA Insight Launches Rate Insight+

DENVER—OTA Insight announced the launch of Rate Insight+, a solution that gives hoteliers a view of their competitive landscape by combining hotel and short-term rental data in a single platform. The new short-term rental data will be available as an upgrade to the core Rate Insight product.

Rate Insight+ offers hoteliers a comprehensive view of short-term rental and hotel pricing in their specific market, providing data to enable pricing decisions based on demand, occupancy, and rates in their market. With the addition of short-term rental data, Rate Insight+ can also save time by providing a single source—hoteliers now have both the hotel and short-term rental data in one tool.

“With the majority of booking sites offering both hotel and short-term rental accommodation, market convergence is accelerating, and traveler habits are changing,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of OTA Insight. “Our Data Science team has surfaced some powerful insights to help hoteliers understand the impact of short-term rental properties in their market on their commercial strategy. We’re excited to introduce Rate Insight+, the first solution of its kind in the industry. Rate Insight+ enables hoteliers to take a comprehensive approach to analyze their market, understand the impact of short-term rental supply, and gain a competitive advantage.”