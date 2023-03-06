The Steward, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, to Open This Spring

SANTA BARBARA, California—The Steward, a Tribute Portfolio by Marriott hotel, will debut this spring in Santa Barbara, California. The 87 all-suite boutique hotel will have a focus on sustainability and its history.



“As caretakers of this incredible property—and of our guests—the hotel’s ownership group dreamed up this concept, where we could create a natural retreat for guests to connect to the magic of the land, its history, and truly escape from their everyday lives,” said Danielle Granillo, vice president of brand marketing for Twin Bridges Hospitality, Asset Management. “There is a certain mystique to this property—our botanical gardens and forest offer the most serene sense of arrival. The land holds a special meaning and significance to our team and I’m incredibly proud that we are prioritizing our planet through our sustainability practices. From our intentional design to our surprising and inspired guest programming, everything we do will be centered around being the best stewards possible and allowing guests to experience the natural beauty of the Central Coast without ever leaving the property.”



Originally purchased in the late 1860s by pioneer horticulturist Joseph Sexton, the land became home to his family’s estate, known as “The Sexton House,” along with one of the area’s first nurseries. Today, the Sexton House serves as both a historical landmark in Santa Barbara, as well as The Steward’s focal point, giving guests the opportunity to explore many of his signature trees and plants that still grace the grounds. As part of a commitment to sustainability, the hotel will have green initiatives at every turn, from no single-use plastics to staff uniforms made of sustainable and vegan materials to a partnership with the local farm across the street for food composting. Guests will be encouraged to participate in its green programming with refillable water bottles and water stations throughout the property, along with informational talks with local eco-friendly groups and quotes placed throughout the property promoting sustainability.



“Sexton was a pioneer horticulturist and one of the first to establish a nursery in Santa Barbara, and we are inspired by his desire to grow and nurture the land,” said Damien Abrams, general manager of The Steward. “That same passion drives our commitment to bringing the grounds back to life, as well as nurturing our guests with enriching activities and great care.”



Curated and designed by Los Angeles-based firm, SANDdesign, The Steward’s interiors will invite guests into its style, focused on balancing California’s natural elements and open spaces with a Southern European farmhouse sense. The design pays homage to the history of the property, preserving the original character of the buildings while bringing forth a Central Coast relaxed vibe. Suites will be reminiscent of historical, residential estate architecture combined with updated touches and details including water-colored pictures of The Sexton House. The hotel’s signature restaurant, Terra, will incorporate locally-sourced ingredients that show the area’s bounty of agriculture. The seasonally-driven menus will draw inspiration from California and Mediterranean fare.



Upon completion, the hotel will have a lobby library and market, 1,835 square feet of meeting and event space, a bar, local artwork, a tasting room, and hidden moments scattered throughout the grounds. With a commitment to supporting its local Goleta community, The Steward has local partners such as Santa Barbara Gift Baskets, Cutlers Distillery, 805 Bees, Ocean Ranch Organics, Gleason Family Vineyards, Something Good Organics, and Jessica Foster Confections.