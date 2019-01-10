Openings: The Summit, a Dolce Hotel, in Cincinnati, Ohio

1 of 4

Originally constructed in 1950, the building that houses the Summit, a Dolce Hotel by Wyndham, was once a door chime and fan ventilation factory, after which it became the headquarters for a medical research campus. From there, it was converted into an unused parking garage known locally for its rainbow-painted columns. Now, the 239-room hotel—the first Dolce property in Cincinnati—sports 20-foot ceilings, stained concrete floors, and a metal-clad floating staircase. The inspiration for the décor comes from the building’s industrial roots, which were combined with modern, art-centric features.

The hotel targets business travelers, with many collaborative spaces designed to accommodate group meetings. A self-serve coffee bar is located on the same level as the meeting spaces and offers a spot for guests to work alone or with others. The space is decorated with illuminated words of inspiration and also houses a linear fireplace. Guests can also work in the hotel’s library, where they can buckle down on a project or brainstorm while playing pool among brightly colored accent shelves and unique artwork.

Locally sourced food can be found at the hotel’s restaurant and bar, where there are warm wood furnishings and black iron accents. Rooms are decorated with subtle nods to medical research, with details like headboard murals that feature imagery of a DNA strand under a microscope. Guestrooms have strong red accents for pops of color, as well as bathroom murals depicting an abstract watercolor painting of Cincinnati.