Pulling inspiration from South Florida’s lively culture combined with a mid-century Californian aesthetic, The Dalmar hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., conveys a tropical, relaxed vibe. A Tribute Portfolio hotel owned by DoveHill Capital Management and Wurzak Hotel Group, The Dalmar stands 25 stories tall and offers a variety of food and beverage options, as well as an infinity pool, a fitness center, a yoga studio, and 14,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space for ceremonies, private events, and corporate meetings.

The Dalmar’s social spaces were designed to serve as a culinary and entertainment hub for the Fort Lauderdale community. Designed by DesignAgency, all 209 guestrooms—including 33 suites— have tablet technology that guests can use to order room service or contact front desk agents. Rich leathers and natural woods accent the neutral-toned guestrooms, which also have marble bathrooms. Jewel tones serve as the backdrop for the modern artwork and fixtures in the public spaces and lobby.

Food and beverage outlets throughout the property aim to accommodate all kinds of guests. Rose’s Coffee Bar serves fresh-baked goods. Sip N’ Dip is a high-energy pool bar where guests can drink and relax in private cabanas. The Lobby Bar mixes tropical references with a relaxed atmosphere and a luminous onyx pink bar top. The Dalmar’s signature restaurant—The Terrace Grill—serves contemporary American cuisine with Italian influence. In mid-May, the property will also open a rooftop bar, Sparrow, which will be on the 25th floor and offer ocean views.

