Delta Hotels by Marriott Opens 100th Property

BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International announced that Delta Hotels by Marriott has opened its 100th property—Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park—bringing the brand’s travel experience to the city’s gated enclave. Delta Hotels by Marriott now offers two properties in Dubai and three overall in the Middle East, providing travelers with opportunities to explore the destination.

“From its beginnings in Canada to its current growing diverse portfolio around the world, this opening marks an exciting milestone in the Delta Hotels by Marriott journey,” said Manny Rappenecker, vice president and global brand leader, Delta Hotels by Marriott. “A testament to our strategic growth, we’ve been able to strike a chord with our seasoned travelers by offering the seamless experience guests crave when on the road. Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park is another exceptional example of our brand’s distinction, demonstrating the bright future for Delta Hotels as we look forward to our next 100 properties.”

Once a portfolio of 37 properties in Canada, Delta Hotels by Marriott has grown into a global brand since its acquisition in 2015 in business and leisure destinations. Focusing on details, the brand concentrates on the details that make a difference during travel.

Situated in the district of Dubai Investment Park, close to many of the city’s attractions and business hubs, the hotel brings a design aesthetic reflecting the nature of the area, featuring materials through craftsmanship, furniture, and accessories.

Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park features 248 guestrooms and suites with an outdoor swimming pool, spa, and fitness center. In addition to these amenities, the property includes Masian Restaurant & Bar, a restaurant serving international cuisine and shisha, along with a menu in the evening alongside craft ales and cocktails; The Hub, a coffee shop lounge area serving Lavazza coffee beverages, baked goods, and snacks as well as prepared hot and cold items; and Pool Bar, with a selection of refreshments. Grab & Go and Delta Pantry are also on-property.

Filled with natural light, the technologically advanced meeting and conference space expands across three flexible areas, including the soon-to-be-debuted The Hall—designed for larger business meetings and corporate events.

“We are honored to open the 100th Delta Hotels by Marriott property,” said Raja Zeidan, general manager of Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park. “Our hotel answers a need for streamlined, purposeful hotels in Dubai, providing meaningful utilities for the modern traveler whether on business trips, weekend getaways, or anything in between. We look forward to welcoming global travelers and locals alike with our meticulous, efficient service for a flawless stay.”

The brand is slated to bring its “Simple Made Perfect” mission to more travelers, with nearly 30 hotels anticipated to join the portfolio before the year ends. This includes more than 20 properties in the United Kingdom, from Edinburgh to Liverpool, and a collection of Golf & Country Clubs, significantly expanding its footprint in the region. Looking ahead to 2023, Delta Hotels by Marriott plans to debut in Naples, Italy; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and New York City.