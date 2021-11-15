NASHVILLE and WASHINGTON, D.C.—WhyHotel, a hospitality platform and operator, has acquired The Cadence, a Nashville property. With the acquisition, WhyHotel will launch its first Hospitality Living property in the city—The Cadence, operated by WhyHotel. In partnership with Gaw Capital USA, this location joins the list of properties under WhyHotel’s Hospitality Living umbrella, which blurs the lines of home and hospitality by providing guests with a home-like space blended with a traditional hotel experience. With both long-term and nightly stays available, The Cadence, Operated by WhyHotel is welcoming long-term guests this November and will welcome transient guests in January 2022.

“Nashville is an incredible city and, not surprisingly, has been growing at a breakneck pace as more and more people discover everything it has to offer. From a hospitality standpoint, it also has that perfect blend of business and leisure drivers. We’re excited to launch, in the dynamic Midtown neighborhood, a new type of accommodation that meets our customers where they are,” said Jason Fudin, CEO and co-founder of WhyHotel. “No matter the reason or length of the stay, customers will find what they’re looking for in The Cadence, operated by WhyHotel.”

Located in Midtown Nashville, the property offers guests an opportunity to access the attractions that the city has to offer. Less than a mile from Music Row, The Gulch, West End, Hillsboro Village, Centennial Park, and Vanderbilt University, there is entertainment for both long- and short-term visitors to experience. Beyond location, the property offers amenities such as a pool, lounge area, gym, courtyard, and more. Each unit in the building has all of the comforts of home, including a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and kitchen, providing value and space beyond a traditional hotel room.

Advertisement

Gaw Capital USA has a track record of employing strategies in its real estate investments in the United States. This location represents its first partnership with WhyHotel and its first investment in the Nashville market. Alongside Gaw Capital USA, WhyHotel secured the acquisition loan for the property from Värde Partners.

WhyHotel continues to expand the footprint of its living solutions and looks forward to announcing additional locations and new metro debuts throughout the remainder of the year and beyond.