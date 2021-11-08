American Liberty Hospitality Opens Third Dual-Branded Hotel

Houston-based American Liberty Hospitality continues to expand its regional footprint with the opening of the company’s third dual-branded hotel, bringing two concepts under one roof at the world’s largest medical center. The combined Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites by Hilton offers a total of 300 rooms, plus 3,600 square feet of shared, flexible meeting and event space. Both brands are franchises of Hilton.

For business and leisure travelers, healthcare professionals, and families, Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites offer a combination of convenience, comfort, and design.

“We’re honored to be on the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus, surrounded by some of the top medical institutions on the planet,” said Nick Massad III, American Liberty Hospitality’s senior vice president of development. “Our hotel has been designed to meet the special needs of this unique medical community and was developed, in part, to enhance the campus and help better serve our cherished vets.”

Michael E. Debakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center is affiliated with and operated by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and is one of the department’s largest hospitals, serving Harris County, Texas, and 27 surrounding counties.

“The Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites location in the Houston Medical Center not only makes the development a wonderful option for medical tourism needs, but also provides a central hub for business and leisure travelers seeking a cost-conscious rate coupled with inspired amenities and design,” said Kevin Viteri, general manager.

The 10-story property is in close proximity to cultural and educational destinations, including Houston’s Museum District and Hermann Park, Houston’s area that welcomes over six million visitors a year with amenities like the Houston Zoo, Miller Outdoor Theater, 18-hole golf course, McGovern Centennial Gardens, pedal boat lagoon, and miles of trails. It’s also moments away from NRG Park, Rice University, the University of Houston, and downtown Houston’s arts and sports venues.

Houston-based design group MCS Architects chose a colorful aesthetic throughout the property to make it feel accessible. Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed in a central lobby incorporating wood detailing, lighting, and a map art installation that serves as a focal point behind the front desk.

“Given how far many people travel to reach the Houston Medical Center, the map acts as a reminder that no matter where you’re from, we’re all connected,” said Viteri. “We want Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites to be their home away from home for the duration of their stay.”

Flanking the lobby, each hotel has its own lounge and dining areas. When travelers enter the Home2 Suites side of the hotel, they’ll be met with a palette of colors to uplift the spirit and stimulate the mind. Guests will enjoy modern seating vignettes with charging stations and space for lounging, remote work needs, and dining. Complimentary grab-and-go breakfast will be available to all Home2 guests at the Home2 restaurant that also serves and coffee and tea throughout the day.

The Hilton Garden Inn side has a refined color palette of yellows, blues, and greens throughout the hotel’s full-service restaurant and bar and event meeting space. A 24-hour, self-service space known as The Shop offers snacks, food, and beverages, as well as essential personal items.

Of note are dedicated meeting and events spaces on the second floor. The ballroom foyer is decorated with artwork commemorating veterans’ service along with the medical achievements made by Houston surgeon Michael E. Debakey. With audiovisual technology, Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites is well-equipped to meet the needs of guests and locals looking to hold formal business meetings or host social events and weddings up to 150 attendees.

All 143 extended-stay suites at Home2 Suites will include a full-size refrigerator with an icemaker, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, dishwasher, and kitchenware. Hilton Garden Inn will feature 157 modern rooms and suites designed for business and leisure travelers with options of king and two queen guestrooms that provide upscale yet affordable accommodations equipped with a coffee maker, microwave, and refrigerator.

Shared offerings will include an outdoor dining terrace with fireplaces and a heated pool, in-room dining, fitness center, free Wi-Fi, 24-hour business center, outdoor dog run, complimentary shuttle service within a three-mile radius, 500 car parking garage, and onsite guest laundry.

Today’s travelers will be made comfortable by the latest touchless technologies, medical-grade air filtration system, and keyless check-in process. The hotel implements Hilton EventReady with CleanStay, ensuring a clean and safe experience for guests during their stay without compromising the hospitality Hilton is known for.

The dual-branded hotel participates in Hilton’s customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. With American Liberty Hospitality’s focus on supporting local businesses, Arch-Con Corporation served as the general contractor, and construction financing was provided by Amegy Bank and its participant, United Missouri Bank.