INDIANAPOLIS — Delta Hotels by Marriott Indianapolis Airport has officially opened in collaboration with Navika Capitol Group and The Ghoman Group. This is Delta Hotels‘ first branded hotel in the Indianapolis region and signals the continued global expansion of the brand since Marriott acquired it in 2015.

“We are delighted to welcome this new hotel into the Delta Hotels family,” said Jennifer McLennan, global brand leader of Delta Hotels by Marriott. “We know our guests are seasoned travelers looking for a seamless experience, and that is why we are laser-focused on maximizing those key travel essentials that guests need during their stay. The brand’s streamlined service and attention to detail make our hotels exactly where guests want to be for business trips, weekend getaways, and everything in between.”

The Delta Hotels by Marriott brand is rooted in simplicity and focused on perfecting the small details that make all the difference during travel through elements like thoughtful design, complimentary water, a fully-stocked Delta Pantry for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, and efficient service.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Indianapolis Airport is seven miles from Indianapolis International Airport and eight miles from downtown Indianapolis. The hotel offers shuttle service to and from the airport and is a short ride to Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Indianapolis Zoo, and the Indianapolis Children’s Museum.

The hotel’s 240 guestrooms include free WiFi, free bottled water, and workspaces. The property will also include a full-service Italian-inspired restaurant and bar concept, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom; a full-service stand-alone Starbucks; and 5,193 square feet of technologically advanced meeting and conference space in three meeting rooms.

“Delta Hotels by Marriott Indianapolis Airport offers the best of what modern business and leisure travelers need from their stay, from state-of-the-art technology to intuitive design,” said Mike McCurdy, general manager.

