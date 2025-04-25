Dallas, Texas—Coury Hospitality announced the expansion of its Vin Hotel Collection. This growth includes a transformative expansion of the flagship Hotel Vin in Grapevine, Texas, as well as the debut of Hotel Vin Pinnacle Hills in Rogers, Arkansas.

A Bold Expansion for Hotel Vin Grapevine

The next phase of Hotel Vin’s expansion, which is set to break ground in late 2025, will add 120 guest rooms, including twenty-six suites, bringing the hotel’s total accommodations to 240. Enhancements will also include an outdoor pool, a 5,000 square foot event space, a restaurant, and a boutique spa.

Introducing Hotel Vin Pinnacle Hills

Coury Hospitality is also expanding its Vin Hotel Collection with the debut of Hotel Vin Pinnacle Hills in Rogers, Arkansas. Expected to open in 2026, this $72 million+ Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriott will include 125 guest rooms, food and beverage experiences, a rooftop bar, an outdoor pool, and over 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Hotel Vin Pinnacle Hills will be located near corporate offices, restaurants, an outdoor amphitheater, and biking trails that connect to the broader Pinnacle Hills trail system. The hotel will provide accommodations with marble bathrooms, designer toiletries, and upscale amenities, alongside a fine-dining restaurant.

“With Hotel Vin, we set out to create a hospitality experience that exceeds expectations, and its success has reaffirmed our vision,” said Paul Coury, CEO of Coury Hospitality. “Expanding Hotel Vin allows us to elevate our flagship property even further, delivering dynamic new experiences for our guests and locals. With Hotel Vin Pinnacle Hills, we are bringing that same commitment to excellence to Northwest Arkansas, introducing a resort-style destination that will redefine hospitality in the region.”

Hotel Vin Pinnacle Hills broke ground in fall 2024 with an expected opening in summer 2026.