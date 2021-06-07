NYU to Offer Digital Marketing Courses to Hospitality Executives

NEW YORK—As the global post-pandemic recovery continues to unfold, the hospitality, travel, and tourism sector is seeing increasing signs of improvement and the prospect of new job opportunities. The landscape, however, has drastically changed, and hotels now find themselves catering to digitally savvy travel consumers who can be engaged, acquired, and retained only via advanced digital marketing and technology strategies and tactics.

To meet these evolving developments and to ensure mid- to C-suite-level executives are readied for the new opportunities ahead, in summer and fall 2021, the NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality will be introducing executive education programs in the form of a certificate and courses that will ensure success in the new hospitality digital ecosystem. All program content will be taught by Max Starkov, a hospitality digital strategy, technology, and marketing executive and consultant, with over 30 years of industry experience. A 20 percent discount will be available for those who also register for the 43rd Annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference, which will be held November 7-9, 2021 at the New York Marriott Marquis.

“These programs will provide participants with concrete digital marketing strategies and tactics, technology applications, tools, and solutions that can be used to create successful digital customer engagement throughout the guest’s digital customer journey—from the dreaming and planning phases to the booking and experiencing phases to the retention/sharing phase,” noted Nicolas Graf, Jonathan M. Tisch Chair, and associate dean of the Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality.

Summer Programs

Those attending summer programs can choose from the advanced digital marketing strategies and tactics in hospitality, a three-part program that focuses on guest engagement marketing, guest acquisition marketing, and guest retention marketing.

They also can choose to take any of the courses that comprise the certificate separately:

Guest engagement marketing will focus on designing digital marketing campaigns to engage customers in the dreaming and planning phases of the digital customer journey, including B2C and B2B content marketing, social media, expert knowledge marketing, digital PR, blogging, brand ambassador marketing, and influencer marketing.

Guest acquisition marketing will focus on developing digital marketing strategies to successfully acquire customers in the booking phase, achieving better results with less marketing, designing campaigns that utilize Google, SEO, SEM, social media, metasearch, email marketing, and more to support guest acquisition.

Guest retention marketing will focus on designing digital marketing campaigns to engage customers in the experiencing and sharing phases of the digital customer journey, including guest messaging marketing, upsell marketing, CRM marketing, loyalty marketing, drip campaigns, marketing automation initiatives, and brand ambassador marketing.

Fall Programs

The Tisch Center will also offer two additional executive education courses both virtually and in-person in the fall: creating a high-impact hospitality sales strategy and organization to drive growth and hospitality distribution channel management: optimizing the customer experience. Recep “Richie” Karaburun, a clinical assistant professor with more than 20 years of experience, will teach these courses. He previously served as managing director, North America, of Roomer, an online peer-to-peer marketplace for travel.