San Diego – Noble House Hotels and Resorts, Ltd., a hotel ownership and management group, has completed a $21 million renovation of the Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa in San Diego, California. The renovation was managed by JLL’s Project and Development Services group on behalf of property owner Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa overlooks Mission Bay and offers 357 rooms and suites, an American cuisine restaurant and poolside lounge, waterfront dining, an extensive fitness center, and full-service spa.

The comprehensive renovation encompasses all guestrooms, the hotel’s conference center, executive board rooms, and all common areas and lobbies. In addition to new paint, flooring, lighting, finishes, wall treatments and upgraded technology, new custom furniture has been installed throughout the resort.

“We are always looking to identify and implement ways to improve the experience of our guests,” said David Danieli, senior vice president asset management for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “This property is located in one of the most beautiful areas of the country.”

