Noble House Chooses Infor’s Property Management System

NEW YORK—Infor announced that Noble House Hotels & Resorts selected Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) for its property management system (PMS) of record. The organization decided to remove its existing PMS system and fully standardize it on the Infor cloud-based platform. Noble House has completed go-lives at 10 properties, with an additional 12 slated for 2024. With Infor, Noble House has access to technology that will unify operations, deliver guest experiences, and implement and execute strategies.

After evaluating its current property management system, Noble House Hotels & Resorts decided to partner with Infor to support its future growth and expansion while maintaining guest experiences. Infor Hospitality demonstrated that it was able to provide the organization with customer support, scalability, industry-specific functionality, and cloud-based applications that will allow its users to navigate through daily tasks. Infor HMS will serve as the hub of hotel operations for Noble House, providing a holistic technology platform that will connect every aspect of operations to the guest experience, creating a journey that will help the organization.

“By modernizing our software platform and eliminating or reducing manual administrative tasks, our team is able to put more focus on providing exceptional service for our guests,” said James Colee, CEO of Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “Infor was the right partner for us to standardize back-end business processes across our portfolio because they understand where the industry is going, our plans for the future, and our goal to make daily tasks automatic, so we can continue curating authentic experiences for our guests in some of the most popular travel destinations.”

Infor HMS is a fully integrated property management system built for the cloud with capabilities that help streamline operations and profitability. The solution uses mobile applications for guest check-in and housekeeping, automated and customizable reporting capabilities, and optional offerings around revenue management, point-of-sale (POS), and business intelligence (BI) tools to support the range of needs for hospitality organizations around the globe.

“Consistency of back-end operations is the key to success when managing multiple properties that each boast unique experiences and offer different elements for guests’ enjoyment. Infor Hospitality delivers the tools our customers need to have visibility into key processes and make more confident business decisions in real time,” said Joe Vargas, Infor Hospitality senior vice president and general manager. “The hospitality industry is exciting because it is fast paced, fast growing, and constantly evolving. But with this growth comes competition and data-driven challenges that can only be overcome with modern solutions. Infor’s partnership with Noble House Hotels & Resorts will help the organization continue to evolve, manage rising costs, and navigate changing guests demands, while simultaneously supporting its internal teams so they can focus on providing memorable interactions.”