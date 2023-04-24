Noble House Hotels & Resorts announced its partnership with Green Key Global. All Noble House Hotels & Resorts within the United States have applied to be certified in sustainability through Green Key Global’s eco-rating program for the hotel and lodging industry.

“Noble House Hotels & Resorts have made significant commitments to sustainability across their operation,” said Rebecca Bartlett Jones, director of Green Key Global. “We are thrilled to have entered into a partnership promoting these high-achieving properties to travelers looking to book green accommodation ultimately benefiting the planet.”

Through this partnership, Noble House continues its commitment to increasing sustainability practices and improving its environmental performance across each property within its portfolio. Together, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and Green Key Global will find opportunities for reductions in utility consumption, waste, emissions, and operating costs.

“Partnering with Green Key Global reinforces our commitment to increase sustainability practices across our business,” added Jamie Colee, CEO of Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “With this collaboration, we are able to take significant strides toward reducing our environmental impact and promoting responsible practices throughout our operations.”

This partnership will aim to: