Nickelodeon Suites Resort Is Now the Holiday Inn Resort Orlando

ORLANDO—Urban Commons, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development firm, has completed a $27.5 million renovation and rebranding of the former Nickelodeon Suites Resort to the Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites and Waterpark. As part of a vision to broaden the hotel’s seasonality and guest profile, the full-scale transformation extends across the waterpark and food and beverage spaces, introducing the world’s largest Holiday Inn Resort to Orlando. Urban Commons acquired the Holiday Inn Orlando Suites and Waterpark in 2014.

“We are thrilled to reintroduce visitors to Orlando’s only family inspired all-suite resort and waterpark,” said Taylor Woods, principal of Urban Commons. “With the updated waterpark, renovated suites, and our expanded dining offerings, we have reinvigorated a resort in one of the country’s leading tourism destinations to attract families, groups, and business travelers.”

Advertisement

Over 36 months, Urban Commons transformed the property into a Holiday Inn franchise with updated guestrooms, lobby, café, lounge, meeting rooms, and restrooms, including new finishes, fixtures, furniture, and other interiors. The firm also enhanced the waterpark with new pool surfacing, cabanas, outdoor furniture, and a designated yoga area. Urban Commons also added the Club Candy, a colorful sweet escape featuring treats and drinks; The Hideaway Lounge, a full-service bar offering appetizers and snacks; Hershey’s Ice Cream, a parlor serving hand-dipped ice cream and fresh-brewed coffee; and a Subway. The resort now has a total of eight food and beverage outlets.

The Holiday Inn Resort Orlando spans 24 acres and has 777 suites on six floors. Amenities include complimentary WiFi, HD televisions, full kitchens or kitchenettes, and shared living spaces. The Lagoon Waterpark for guests of all ages has seven slides, a splash zone, kids’ play area, a four-story water tower, a 400-gallon water dump tank, interactive water toys, climbing nets and water jets, two whirlpools, a basketball court, and a nine-hole miniature golf course. Poolside entertainment includes water contests and competitions, live DJ dance parties, cannonball contests, movie nights, and a daily Tsunami wave of blue water dubbed “The Big Wave.”

The resort also offers family pools; a 3,000-square-foot arcade; a Laser Maze Challenge; a 4-D Experience Theater equipped with wind, water, bubbles, scents, and snow; Mermaid Academy, nighttime family game shows at the Celebration Theater; daily events, shopping, and dining at The Marketplace; a fitness center; a 24-hour business center; and complimentary shuttles to Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld.