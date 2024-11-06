Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort Reopens Following Renovation

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort has completed its $115 million property-wide renovation. The property, formerly known as Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch, marks the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Arizona. The newly reimagined luxury resort has six dining experiences in partnership with celebrity chef Richard Blais, pool and cabana offerings, Spa Avania, group meeting space capabilities, and more.

“We are thrilled to unveil Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort, marking a significant milestone as the first Grand Hyatt in Arizona and elevating our presence in this dynamic market,” says Ripton Melhado, senior vice president, field operations, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “As a cornerstone of our expanding Grand Hyatt portfolio, this resort will deliver the brand’s signature blend of sophisticated luxury and bold experiences, while authentically capturing the spirit and distinctive character of the American Southwest.”

Guestrooms, Suites, and Casitas

The resort’s design, executed by WATG and Hale Collective, integrates with its surroundings, offering mountain vistas. The project blends architecture with the Sonoran Desert. The renovation includes 496 updated accommodations, including the resort’s 18 Casitas, and the two-story Gainey House, which features a private entrance and driveway, private patio and barbeque, and pool views.

Guests can choose from various room types to suit their needs, ranging from residential-style casitas to king and queen bed accommodations and accessible rooms. Every guesroom on property has a multi-purpose living space, a spa-inspired bathroom, and a private balcony or patio. For groups of friends and families, the resort’s casitas offer separate living spaces. They are also equipped with a kitchenette and dual bathrooms.

Dining Concepts

The resort is opening four new food and beverage concepts—La Zozzona, an Italian chophouse; Tiki Taka, global small plates; Mesa Centrale, a Southwestern grill; and Grand Vista Lounge, a lobby bar. The property has already introduced two new poolside concepts—Sandbar and H2Oasis. The restaurants are led by celebrated chef Richard Blais.

Poolside Experience

The 2.5-acre outdoor area has 10 swimming pools and a beach. In the complex stands a three-story waterslide and a whirlpool spa. For those looking for more activities, a beachside putting green is available.

Spa Avania

In mid-September, the refreshed Spa Avania introduced a wellness experience. As a spa that aligns treatments with the body’s natural daily rhythms, Spa Avania offers a journey from morning awakening to evening unwinding. This approach combines personalized treatments, mineral water therapy, synchronized music, and tailored nutrition to create an experience respecting the body’s changing needs. The spa has 19 treatment rooms, including garden and couple-friendly options, a Himalayan Salt Room, exercise facilities, and various therapeutic amenities.

Outdoor Experiences

The resort offers visitors winding jogging paths through native flora, bicycle trails that show the desert’s beauty, and bikes to explore the landscape. Additional recreation activities include 27 holes of championship golf at the Gainey Ranch Golf Club. The property also has two tennis courts and eight pickleball courts.

Ballroom

The Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort renovated existing meeting space, which includes a revitalization of the 14,000 square foot Vaquero Ballroom, as well as the remaining 52,000 square feet of existing indoor/outdoor function space. Finalizing the meetings and events capabilities, and set to debut in January 2025, is the resort’s Arizona Ballroom. Upon completion, the Arizona Ballroom will have nearly tripled in size to 24,000 square feet. In total, the expanded Arizona Ballroom will join the renovated meeting and event spaces to house a total of 90,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor function space, including 35,000 square feet of outdoor space and an additional 10,000 square feet of pre-function space. Groups can use 48 dynamic meeting rooms, onsite AV support, and internet.