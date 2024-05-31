McNeill Hotel Company Shares Renovation Details of Two Hotels

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee—McNeill Hotel Company announced renovations for two managed properties in Florida: the Home2 Suites by Hilton Destin and the Home2 Suites by Hilton Gainesville Medical Center. McNeill Hotel Company President Travis Murray announced the property improvement program.

Renovations are already completed at the Home2 Suites Destin, which is nearby public beaches and recreational attractions. Renovations are currently underway at Home2 Suites Gainesville Medical Center, which is two miles from the University of Florida campus and five minutes from UF Health Shands Hospital, Malcom Randall VA Medical Center, and UF Veterinary Hospital.

Funded with previously reserved funds, the upgrades focus on refreshing the carpet, paint, vinyl, and soft seating in the guestrooms. The Home2 Suites Gainesville will also add four rooms to its total inventory.

“Extended stay properties continue to perform well across our portfolio, including in these traditionally strong Florida markets,” Murray said. “As a property manager, we understand the importance of maintaining brand standards and keeping properties fresh and inviting. Renovation programs like this enhance the guest experience and promote longer-term asset value for owners and investors.”