CHICAGO — Starting November 1, United Airlines will begin offering Polaris customers on flights between New York/Newark and London Heathrow complimentary baggage delivery exclusively to five Marriott International properties.

“The flight between New York/Newark and London is one of the most serviced routes in the world, and we are continually looking at how we can offer superior services and amenities for our customers traveling between these two major cities,” said Andrew Nocella, the airline’s chief commercial officer. “And as our customers continue to demand greater convenience and choices, we will be ready to deliver, offering the caring, creative solutions that will keep them choosing United.”

The baggage delivery program will be offered to all customers who hold a ticket in United’s Polaris business cabin on the New York/Newark to London Heathrow route, including upgraded tickets, and who are staying at select Marriott properties including JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, London Marriott Hotel Canary Wharf, London Marriott Hotel County Hall, Sheraton Grand London Park Lane, and St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel London. Customers can proceed through immigration and customs as normal, and follow signs for the bag drop desk in the arrivals area of London Heathrow, which will be open seven days a week from 6:00am to 12:00pm. Customers will not need to pre-register for the service.

Passengers who are also members of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott’s travel program, and have booked their hotel stay directly with Marriott will receive a notification on the Marriott Bonvoy app that their bags have arrived at their hotel.