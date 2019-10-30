ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Atrium Hospitality has assumed the management of three U.S. hotels from Winegardner & Hammons Hotel Group, an affiliate of the Pyramid Hotel Group. Totaling 612 keys, the properties, located in Kentucky and Ohio, represent the Marriott, Embassy Suites by Hilton, and Holiday Inn brands.

Atrium’s management acquisition of the three properties increases its portfolio of assets under management to 84 hotels and 20,897 guestrooms/suites in 28 states.

“We are focused on expanding the Atrium Hospitality management portfolio with the right strategic opportunities,” said Atrium Hospitality President Daniel Abernethy. “We welcome our newest associates to the Atrium family with the addition of three branded hotels in Ohio and Kentucky, which are ideally situated near a mix of demand generators of business, education, entertainment, and retail.”

“At the heart of our ongoing expansion and operating success is growing our people,” Abernethy continued. “We are investing in shaping the hospitality industry’s talent of today and tomorrow as we add more hotels and career advancement opportunities for our nearly 10,000 associates. We are encouraging a culture of perseverance, respect, service, and teamwork.”

The three properties are: the Columbus Airport Marriott in Columbus, Ohio, a 227-room/suite property with an M Club Lounge, the RiverCity Grille, and 17 flexible meeting rooms; the Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington/UK Coldstream at the University of Kentucky Coldstream Research Campus in Lexington, Kentucky, which has a newly renovated fitness center, 13 meeting rooms, and a ballroom for up to 800 guests; and the Holiday Inn Cincinnati Riverfront in Covington, Kentucky, a newly renovated, 155-room/suite hotel with an on-site fitness center, an outdoor pool, 2,370-square-feet of event space, and a restaurant open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.