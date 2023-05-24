Marriott International Announces Collaboration With Rappi

Marriott International announced that it has signed an agreement with Rappi, Inc., a multilatina technology company. The collaboration aims to increase everyday earning opportunities and offer a travel experience for both Marriott Bonvoy members and Rappi users.

Marriott Bonvoy members will soon be able to link their Rappi and Marriott Bonvoy accounts, which will result in benefits like earning Bonvoy Points for qualifying Rappi purchases while offering benefits to Rappi Prime users.

“As the largest hotel company in the Caribbean and Latin America, we continue to be committed to enhancing the travel experience of our Marriott Bonvoy members, from booking to check-out, ensuring we are meeting our guests where they are. Working with one of the most innovative startups will allow us to keep our promise of providing more everyday earning opportunities for members and introduce us to Rappi users who may still be unfamiliar with our award-winning travel program,” said Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, chief sales and marketing officer for Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Marriott Bonvoy currently has over 5.8 million users in the Caribbean and Latin America. The collaboration with Rappi will enable Marriott International to offer its services to Rappi’s more than 30 million users across nine countries in Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.

Advertisement

“With this strategic partnership with Marriott Bonvoy we continue to strengthen our position as a leading multi-vertical technology company in Latin America, ensuring the best offer and experience when booking travel through Rappi, and continuing to make our Prime subscription the highest value program in Latin America,” said Guido Becher, global head of Rappi Travel.

Rappi is a digital service that offers solutions as it manages to connect users, commerce, and courier in a digital ecosystem. Among its verticals, Rappi offers restaurant, grocery and pharmacy delivery, courier, ecommerce and travel, and a Prime subscription service offering free delivery and more. Rappi is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia, and currently services over 350 cities in nine Latin American countries.