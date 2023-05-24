Amadeus Report Finds Updated Traveler Expectations in 2023

According to Amadeus, traveler expectations have changed over the past four years, and the hospitality industry of 2023 is not that of 2019. These expectations are catalysts for change as today, personalization tops the agenda, with consumers seeking customizable offers when it comes to booking travel. Flexible and sustainable journeys and the support of modern digital tools to remove the friction from travel are also high on travelers’ wish lists.

These are the findings of a new report, Catalysts for Change: Building the Hospitality Ecosystem of the Future, released by Amadeus. The news comes as travel continues to recover. As of May 6, 2023, Amadeus Demand360 data noted on-the-books global hotel occupancy for June reached 32 percent, trending above the 2022 and 2021 figures for the same month and standing just three points behind occupancy levels seen in 2019.

At the same time, destinations including Rome and Paris in Europe, as well as Tokyo, Seoul, and Singapore in Asia, are all seeing occupancies for June this year ahead of the same month in 2019, illustrating a robust, global recovery.

Global hotel average daily rates (ADR) are also above pre-pandemic levels, standing at $216 for June this year, compared to $184 in the same month of 2019.

Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, president, hospitality, Amadeus commented, “The travel industry has long benefitted from collaboration, and we see a real opportunity in combining content from key travel providers across hotels, mobility, and travel insurance to better meet the requirements of the travelers of today. Travelers want more options; they want them to be tailored to their preferences and they want the process to be frictionless.”

Catalysts for Change leverages insight gathered from Amadeus’ Demand360 business intelligence data as well as interviews with hoteliers, mobility providers, travel sellers, travel insurance providers, and Amadeus executives.