Marriott Opens First City Express Property in the United States

Marriott International, Inc. announced the opening of City Express by Marriott Duluth, Georgia, the first City Express by Marriott property in the United States. Available to book as of March 2025, the opening marks a milestone for the company as its debut in the affordable midscale segment in the United States and Canada.

In its expansion, City Express by Marriott remains focused on delivering a guest experience for both business and leisure travelers, while also offering a conversion-friendly model for owners. Each property will offer guestrooms designed to combine style and comfort, with internet access and a breakfast. The hotel also has 24-hour markets, pet-friendly policies, and onsite fitness facilities.

“The introduction of City Express by Marriott properties in the United States represents a pivotal moment for Marriott International as we continue to expand our footprint in the midscale segment,” says Noah Silverman, global development officer, United States and Canada, Marriott. “The value proposition that this conversion-friendly, transient midscale brand brings both to owners and guests has turned City Express by Marriott into a powerhouse in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region, and we are thrilled to deliver this same combination of value to the United States and Canada.”

Marriott is set to accelerate the expansion of City Express by Marriott across the United States and Canada throughout 2025 and beyond, with over 45 total signed agreements already in place, more than a dozen of which are slated to open this year. The 2025 openings will be located in destinations across the region including City Express by Marriott New Orleans Northeast and City Express by Marriott Chicago Downtown expected in Q2 of 2025, along with City Express by Marriott Orlando International Drive, City Express by Marriott Port Hope (Ontario, Canada), and others scheduled to open later this year.

“The launch of City Express by Marriott in the United States and Canada market underscores our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of all travelers,” says Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, chief lodging products officer, United States and Canada, Marriott. “Whether for business or leisure, guests at City Express by Marriott in the United States and Canada will now experience the same seamless, efficient stay that has made the brand a success in the CALA region. We’re excited to bring this unique blend of value and convenience to new travelers and Marriott Bonvoy members.”

Located a 30-minute drive from downtown Atlanta, the 83-room City Express by Marriott Duluth will offer guests access to the energy of the city while staying in a well-connected location, complete with its dining scene, nearby parks, trails, and lakefront escapes.

Since acquiring the City Express brand portfolio in 2023, Marriott has been expanding its footprint in the affordable midscale segment, offering products that resonate with regional markets and attract new customers. The company has three midscale brands: City Express by Marriott in CALA and the United States and Canada, Four Points Flex by Sheraton in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific excluding China, and StudioRes, an upcoming extended-stay brand set to debut in the United States and Canada this year.

City Express by Marriott has also continued its expansion across the CALA region. This includes the recently announced planned expansion into Argentina, Bolivia, Nicaragua, and Peru, with eight new properties expected to open over the next three years. The company also plans to expand the brand’s portfolio into Brazil shortly.

The City Express by Marriott properties in the United States and Canada will participate in Marriott Bonvoy.