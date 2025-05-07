Marriott International Reports Q1 2025 Results

BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International, Inc. reported first quarter 2025 results. Highlights include:

First quarter 2025 RevPAR increased 4.1 percent worldwide, with 3.3 percent growth in the U.S. & Canada and 5.9 percent growth in international markets

First quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.39, and adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.32

First quarter reported net income totaled $665 million,n and adjusted net income totaled $645 million

First quarter adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,217 million

The company added roughly 12,200 net rooms during the quarter, and net rooms grew 4.6 percent from the end of the first quarter of 2024

At the end of the quarter, Marriott’s worldwide development pipeline totaled approximately 3,800 properties and over 587,000 rooms, up 7.4 percent year-over-year

The company repurchased 2.8 million shares of common stock for $0.8 billion in the 2025 first quarter. Year to date through April 29, the company has returned over $1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer, said, “The combination of continued travel demand, the strength of our brands, and our fee-driven business model drove strong financial results in the first quarter. Despite heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, global RevPAR rose over 4 percent, primarily driven by higher ADR, and our development momentum remained positive. Our international markets experienced particularly robust growth, with RevPAR increasing nearly 6 percent, led by double-digit gains in APEC. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada rose over 3 percent in the first quarter, although we did see slower growth in March.

“The strong momentum in our development activity continued, with record first quarter signings of over 34,000 rooms, of which two-thirds were in international markets. Conversions remained a key driver of growth, representing around a third of our room signings and openings.

“We are committed to growing our global portfolio and enhancing offerings for our guests, Marriott Bonvoy members, and hotel owners. Last week, we announced that we have reached an agreement to acquire the citizenM brand, an innovative lifestyle lodging offering in the select-service segment. We are excited about the global growth prospects for this brand, given the unique and differentiated nature of the offering and our successful track record with other acquired brands like AC Hotels. Our net rooms growth outlook remains strong, and we now expect our full year 2025 net rooms growth to approach 5 percent, assuming the purchase closes before year-end.

“We remain focused on expanding our industry-leading Marriott Bonvoy travel platform and loyalty program membership and on deepening engagement through numerous unique experiences and collaborations. By the end of March, our loyalty program membership base had grown to nearly 237 million members worldwide.

“Despite uncertainty about the macro-economic outlook, we are confident that the power of our industry-leading global portfolio, the strength of our Marriott Bonvoy travel platform and loyalty program, our dedicated associates, and resilient asset-light business model, position us very well for sustainable, long-term growth.”

First Quarter 2025 Results

Base management and franchise fees totaled $1,071 million in the 2025 first quarter, a 7 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $1,001 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases and unit growth, as well as higher residential and co-branded credit card fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $204 million in the 2025 first quarter, compared to $209 million in the 2024 first quarter. Managed hotels in international markets contributed nearly two-thirds of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $65 million in the 2025 first quarter, compared to $71 million in the 2024 first quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by lower termination fees.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2025 first quarter totaled $245 million, compared to $261 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline largely reflects lower compensation costs primarily resulting from the company’s enterprise-wide initiative to enhance effectiveness and efficiency across the company.

Interest expense, net, totaled $183 million in the 2025 first quarter, compared to $153 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.

In the 2025 first quarter, the provision for income taxes totaled $99 million compared to $163 million in the 2024 first quarter. The year-over-year change primarily reflects an $86 million favorable impact from the release of certain tax reserves.

Marriott’s reported operating income totaled $948 million in the 2025 first quarter, compared to the 2024 first quarter reported operating income of $876 million. Reported net income totaled $665 million in the 2025 first quarter, an 18 percent increase compared to the 2024 first quarter reported net income of $564 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.39 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.93 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2025 first quarter totaled $1,016 million, compared to 2024 first quarter adjusted operating income of $952 million. First quarter 2025 adjusted net income totaled $645 million, compared to 2024 first quarter adjusted net income of $620 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2025 first quarter totaled $2.32, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $2.13 in the year-ago quarter. The 2025 first quarter adjusted results excluded the benefit of an income tax special item of $71 million ($0.25 per share).

Adjusted results also excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges. See the press release schedules for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,217 million in the 2025 first quarter, a 7 percent increase compared to first quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $1,142 million. See the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

The company added roughly 12,200 net rooms during the quarter, including more than 7,300 net rooms in international markets. At the end of the quarter, Marriott’s global system totaled nearly 9,500 properties, with approximately 1,719,000 rooms.

At the end of the quarter, the company’s worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,808 properties with more than 587,000 rooms, including 171 properties with over 27,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The quarter-end pipeline included 1,447 properties with nearly 244,000 rooms under construction, including hotels that are in the process of converting to its system. Over half of the rooms in the quarter-end pipeline are in international markets. The company also expects additional properties to join its system upon the closing of its planned acquisition of the citizenM brand. The citizenM portfolio currently includes 36 open hotels with 8,544 rooms and 3 pipeline hotels with over 600 rooms.

In the 2025 first quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 4.1 percent (a 2.7 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2024 first quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 3.3 percent (a 3.0 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 5.9 percent (a 2.2 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet & Common Stock

At the end of the quarter, Marriott’s total debt was $15.1 billion, and cash and equivalents totaled $0.5 billion, compared to $14.4 billion in debt and $0.4 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2024.

The company repurchased 2.8 million shares of common stock in the 2025 first quarter for $0.8 billion. Year to date through April 29, the company has repurchased 3.9 million shares for $1.0 billion.

Company Outlook

The Company’s updated outlook generally assumes the continuation of current booking trends. Compared to prior expectations, it incorporates somewhat softer expectations in the U.S. & Canada region.