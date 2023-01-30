BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International and Groups360 announced the launch of Instant Booking for Marriott’s portfolio of hotels in the United States and Canada. Marriott International has a direct integration with Groups360 to offer the “Instant Book” functionality for both guestrooms and meeting spaces at scale on GroupSync Marketplace, providing planners with a streamlined booking process.

In the meetings and events landscape, many planners are currently challenged by the sourcing and contracting process, especially for smaller events. The need to book meeting space separately from guestrooms adds complexity. GroupSync’s integration with Marriott offers planners access to real-time available group rates and inventory at over 1,500 Marriott properties across the United States and Canada, with additional growth expected throughout 2023. The capability reduces planning time and addresses the needs of Marriott’s group customers.

In addition, planners can view inventory availability before submitting an RFP for more complex events at all Marriott hotels globally. The combination of these new capabilities turns the “sourcing” process into the “shopping” or “buying” process.

“Through our collaboration with Groups360, we can now deliver real-time instant booking through GroupSync Marketplace at hotels in the United States and Canada,” said Drew Pinto, global officer, global sales, distribution, and revenue management, Marriott International. “This offers our group customers what they have told us they are looking for, which is a much more seamless and efficient booking experience. Our industry-leading integration with Groups360 will also allow all Marriott hotels globally to receive and respond to RFPs quickly and efficiently through a two-way response process. This will be a win-win for both planners and hotels.”

“We are thrilled to have Marriott International join GroupSync Marketplace. Event organizers benefit not only from instant booking for rooms and space but from à la carte catering and equipment ordering, too,” said Kemp Gallineau, CEO, Groups360. “Their involvement is a testament to the commitment to reduce friction in group travel planning and help hoteliers, like Marriott, enhance their customer relationships. With the addition of Marriott International, we anticipate that over 20,000 leading hotel properties will be equipped to offer online group booking in the months ahead.”