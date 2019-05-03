Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake of the Ozarks, Completes Renovation

Osage Beach, Mo.—Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake of the Ozarks, announced its official transition to a Margaritaville property. The resort underwent a phased renovation process that included refreshed guestrooms and public areas, signature Margaritaville food and beverage concepts, and updated amenities and activities such as the Jolly Mon Indoor Water Park and Fin City Bowling Alley.

“We are thrilled to officially bring the Margaritaville lifestyle to Lake of the Ozarks with our rebranding,” said Fred Dehner, the resort’s general manager. “We look forward to continuing to provide a fantastic, unique experience to guests under the Margaritaville name, especially as the brand’s first full-service lake resort.”

A larger-than-life blue flip flop sculpture sits outside the main resort entrance, leading to a newly renovated lobby complete with a License to Chill Bar & Grill and Margaritaville Coffee Shop. All buildings at the resort complex are now a shade of warm sand with white trim. Guestrooms in the resort complex received a refresh with Margaritaville’s signature casual-luxe design, including warm wood elements and bright accents.

Several new food and beverage concepts were introduced to the resort during the renovations, including: LandShark Bar & Grill; JB’s Boathouse Grill; Frank & Lola’s Pizzeria; Windrose Marker 26 Lakeside Dining; License to Chill Bar & Grill; The Tiki Hut Pool Bar; and Margaritaville Coffee Shop.

Margaritaville’s first lakeside resort has two golf courses with a new fleet of golf carts; three pool complexes, including one with a swim-up bar and another with a toddler splash pool and waterslide; a fitness center; and basketball and tennis courts. The resort also has numerous activities, including: Jolly Mon Indoor Water Park, which has 600 feet of water slides, a lazy river for tube floating, and a three-story beach house play area; Fin City Arcade, which offers video games, classic favorites, and electronic simulators; Fin City Bowling, the resort’s eight-lane bowling alley; Port of Indecision Marina with watercraft rentals, such as wave runners, pontoon boats, ski boats, and paddle boards; Harbor Master Mini-Golf Course, the resort’s onsite mini-golf course; Daily Scenic Cruises on the Tropic Island Yacht, which allow guests to get out on the water; and horseback riding.