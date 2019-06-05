Management News: Interstate, Paramount Expand Hotel Portfolios

Interstate To Manage Glacier House Hotels 13-Property Portfolio

Glacier House Hotels selected Interstate Hotels & Resorts to manage a portfolio of 13 hotels totaling 1,285 rooms. With locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Texas and Washington state, the portfolio expands Interstate’s presence in destinations throughout the western United States, such as California’s Wine Country and the Rocky Mountains. The properties span nine brands, including Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and Best Western. Six of the 13 hotels are under construction, with targeted opening dates from June 2019 to June 2020.

“As we leverage our scale to drive value for our owners, this portfolio builds on our select-service expertise as we work to perform best in all hospitality verticals,” said Michael J. Deitemeyer, Interstate Hotels & Resorts president and CEO.

Paramount Hotel Group Adds Four Hotels To Portfolio

Paramount Hotel Group recently added four properties to its growing management portfolio: the SpringHill Suites in Tampa, Florida, the Springhill Suites Houston Rosenberg, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Houston–Conroe, and the New Orleans Marriott Metairie in Metairie, Louisiana.

Advertisement

“Each of these hotels is well positioned in its respective property category and competitive market,” said Ethan Kramer, president of Paramount Hotel Group. “They are great additions to our portfolio, not only for that reason but also because they allow us to expand our reach as a company. Florida and Texas are top-trending states and New Orleans is a unique market with strong demand drivers, and we are now able to establish roots and identify and explore new opportunities in each of these markets.”

Aqua-Aston Hospitality To Manage CopperWynd Resort & Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Aqua-Aston Hospitality added CopperWynd Resort & Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, to its portfolio of nearly 40 properties. CopperWynd is the company’s first managed resort in Arizona. The property is currently undergoing a $60 million renovation and expansion. Following the anticipated completion in 2020, CopperWynd will join Marriott’s Autograph Collection. The resort will remain open to guests through the renovation process.

“When CopperWynd completes its transformation from a once-renowned tennis resort to an Autograph Collection Hotel, we expect to set a new signature standard for resorts in the Scottsdale area,” said Denis Ebrill, managing director, Aqua-Aston Hospitality. “We look forward to offering our expertise by creating an experience that connects guests to the environment, local community, and culture, while also delivering extensive hospitality management services.”

Access Hotels & Resorts Adds The Marker, A San Francisco Hotel

The Marker, A San Francisco Hotel, anchoring the Union Square district with Tratto, the hotel’s stand-alone modern Italian trattoria and bar, is under new management by Access Hotels & Resorts. The 208-guestroom-and-suite hotel is housed in a historic 1910 building originally opened as the Hotel Bellevue. All public spaces, group meeting, and event venues were renovated in 2018. The Marker is owned by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

“We are excited to unveil our new block of Access-managed properties,” said Benjamin Malmquist, area managing director. “The Marker and neighboring Hotel Spero San Francisco are two unique boutique hotels in the heart of San Francisco with rich histories and exciting futures to behold. We look forward to putting our mark on this gem of a hotel.”

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING