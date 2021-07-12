HONOLULU—Aqua-Aston Hospitality has introduced a text messaging platform at its managed hotels and resorts. The technology streamlines and scales real-time guest communication, allowing guests to receive contactless service while team members improve operations, customer service delivery, and guest experiences.

This new level of connectivity improves Aqua-Aston’s communication services before and during a guest’s stay, enabling hotel and resort teams to deliver services more efficiently than before. Since the company began implementing this mobile technology, the platform has been used to answer guest questions, streamline the check-in process, deliver amenities, communicate updates on services (like activities and entertainment) and alerts (like road, utility, and weather conditions), and enable contactless check-out.

“At Aqua-Aston Hospitality, we pride ourselves in understanding today’s traveler and staying one step ahead of guests’ expectations. This means balancing high-touch, brand-differentiated experiences with proper health and safety protocols,” said Lesli Reynolds, senior vice president of operations at Aqua-Aston Hospitality. “By introducing this mobile technology, we are able to deliver personalized and convenient customer service to our guests.”

With the text messaging technology, Aqua-Aston guests can request service or ask questions without needing to call or visit a front desk. For example, guests can send a text message to advise the front desk about their arrival time, to request information about guest amenities available during their stay, and to receive a copy of their folio, fresh towels, housekeeping service, or a late checkout. Guests can also now check out by sending a text message. Since implementing the option to text-to-checkout, more than half of Aqua-Aston’s guests have opted to use it. The platform resides with participating Aqua-Aston hotels, meaning guests do not need to download an app before they can text for services. When guests’ mobile phone numbers are provided, guests receive a text message inviting them to communicate with the hotel team on their mobile devices.

“We’re excited to bring new levels of personalization and convenience to our guest communication. Ultimately, we are empowering our associates to provide excellent customer service to our guests on their mobile device, whether they’re on property or out exploring our beautiful islands,” said Reynolds.