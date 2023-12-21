This Week’s Comings & Goings

The Board of Directors of The Gettys Group Companies has announced the appointment of two new CEOs, effective Jan. 1, 2024: Ron Swidler as CEO of The Gettys Group Companies and Jerry Zeitner as CEO of Ridgeline Development Partners.

Raines has hired Perry MacLennan as general counsel. In this new role, MacLennan will serve on the executive team and oversee all legal aspects of the Raines business. His primary responsibilities will include strategic legal, deal structure, and risk management.

Aqua-Aston Hospitality announced the appointment of Amanda Garziano as senior manager of business development for the brand’s condominium hotel and vacation rental operations. Garziano will recruit property owners.

Lockwood Hotel announced the appointment of David Beaudoin as general manager. In his new position, Beaudoin will oversee day-to-day hotel operations, lead the team in delivering service, and work on guest experiences.

Coachman Hotel has named Benjamin Cann as its new general manager amid an expansion and reimagination project slated to be completed in 2024. In this role, Cann will help guide the hotel into its next chapter.

Taylor Hospitality announced hiring Holly Ferguson as director of sales for the Tygart Hotel in Elkins, West Virginia. Ferguson has owned and operated several businesses and worked in real estate property development.

Venus Group promoted Santhakumar (SK) Oliver to vice president, sourcing, effective Jan. 1, 2024. In his new role, Oliver will oversee the company’s end-to-end management of all global sourcing activities.

Mews announced the appointment of Daniel Ahremark as its new chief financial officer. Ahremark’s expertise will pair well with Mews’ growth within the hospitality industry while impacting the company’s financial services.

The AHLA Foundation recently selected Donohoe Hospitality Services Executive Vice President Leticia Proctor to serve as an honorary member on the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.