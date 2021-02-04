This Week’s Comings and Goings

Arne Sorenson, CEO of Marriott International, is temporarily reducing his schedule for several months. Stephanie Linnartz, group president, consumer operations, technology, and emerging business, and Tony Capuano, group president, global development, design, and operations, are responsible for filling in during this period in addition to maintaining their current functions.

Robert Stuckey is joining AAHOA’s executive leadership team as vice president of business development. Before AAHOA, Stuckey was director, transitions and brand compliance, for Davidson Hotels. During his career, he also worked for ShawContract and InterContinental Hotels Group.

Charlestowne Hotels has named Paul Stracey director of operations, where he will lead key properties in the company’s portfolio, as well as support the existing operations team. Stracey was previously managing director of Belmond Charleston Place, a role that he held for 25 years and led over 500 employees.

Avistone, a commercial real estate investment firm, has named Charlie Muller managing director for its new hospitality brand, Avistone Hospitality. Muller was senior vice president of investments with First Hospitality development and vice president of development for Omni Hotels & Resorts during his career.

Hotel Investor Apps Inc. is welcoming both R. Mark Woodworth, principal of R.M. Woodworth & Associates, and William (Bill) H. Reynolds, senior managing director of MCS Capital LLC, the lodging investment division of The Marcus Corporation, to its board.

Berkadia has named Denny Meikleham managing director of its Hotels & Hospitality platform. Meikleham will apply his skills and knowledge for Northeast clientele. Before Berkadia, Meikleham worked for JLL, where he was a managing director responsible for hotel and resort investment sales.

Patrick Lacassagne has been named general manager/innkeeper of Deer Path Inn in Lake Forest, Ill. Lacassagne is bringing his knowledge of food and beverage and is blending it with operational experience to lead the property. Most recently, Lacassagne assisted in renovating the Sofitel Legend Old Cataract in Egypt.

Suzie Yang is returning to CoralTree Hospitality as general manager of the Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Orlando, Fla., opening in Fall 2021. She was most recently an asset manager for hotels in Arizona, California, and Washington, D.C., and previously with CoralTree, she was an area general manager leading Bay Area properties.

Currently undergoing a renovation with plans to reopen this summer, Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuka, Hawaii, is welcoming Thomas Donovan as vice president and managing director. Donovan brings more than 25 years of hospitality experience to the position. Before Turtle Bay, he was managing director for The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Marwan Haddad has been named director of hotel sales for The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village in Cape Coral, Fla. In this position, Haddad is leading all sales and marketing initiatives, including generating strategies to reach more potential guests. Haddad was previously a sales leader for Marriott.

Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park in El Paso, Texas, a Hersha Hospitality Management property, has named Sabrina Guerrero director of sales and marketing. Guerrero will be leading the sales and marketing team in this position. Before the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, she was director of sales and marketing for the Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix.

David Werly has been named executive chef for the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas, which is opening in early 2021. Werly will lead the four food and beverage concepts, guest pool, and day club operations, as well as running in-room and banquet dining. He was previously assistant executive chef of food and beverage at ARIA and Vdara.

Ambiente, a Landscape Hotel, in Sedona, Ariz., is opening in 2021 and has named Lisa Dahl to lead the hotel’s vision for food and beverage concepts. Dahl has worked in the food and beverage industry for over 25 years, and she is the executive chef and CEO of five restaurants in northern Arizona.

Robert Albright has been named food and beverage specialist for the InterContinental Houston – Medical Center. Albright will be overseeing Safina, the property’s restaurant, and its cocktail outlet, The Naturalist Café & Lounge Bar. Previously, Albright was food and beverage director for the Westin Houston Medical Center and senior food and beverage outlets manager for the JW Marriott.

M3, a cloud-based data management platform, has made six promotions: Seth Patrich to manager of DataOps; Sujata Devraj to director of development; Burl Johnson to director of business intelligence; Tim Pinson to product manager of insight and integrations; Sean White to director of product management; and Darren Greenwald to director of quality assurance.

The Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) has named its board of directors for 2021, which includes HAMA President Larry Trabulsi from CHMWarnick; Vice President Matthew Arrants from Pinnacle Advisory Group; Membership Chair Sarah Gulla from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; Treasurer Kerry Gaber from Host Hotels & Resorts; Marketing Chair Chad Sorensen from CHMWarnick; Industry Chair Elizabeth Lloyd from Ashford Hospitality Trust; International Chair David Danieli from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; Education Chair Derrick Yee from Kahana Capital Partners; 2020 President Kim Gauthier from HotelAVE; At-Large Board Member Justin Epps from Watermark Lodging Trust, Inc.; and At-Large Board Member Dina Winder from Walton Street Capital.

Aqua-Aston Hospitality has named Bobbie Favela to vice president of condominium administration. In this role, she will lead operations as Aqua-Aston serves as the property manager for its condominium administration department. Favela was previously director of management services for Associa Hawaii.

STAY OPEN, a startup that turns unused commercial spaces into pod hotels and co-living properties in late 2021, has named Ben Fee to chief operations officer. Fee is a previous film director, and has over 20 years of experience working as a writer, director, photographer, and cinematographer.

