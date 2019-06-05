HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—The portfolios of three hotel companies each exceed 500,000 rooms in North America, according to census data from STR. As part of the STR 500, the company released a combined list of more than 100 of the continent’s largest companies and brands during this week’s NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference in New York City.

Marriott International (886,308 hotel rooms), Hilton (703,238), and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (546,716) reported the largest room counts between the United States, Canada, and Mexico as of May 28, 2019. Using those same three countries and cutoff date, two brands showed more than 200,000 rooms in their existing supply: Hampton by Hilton (227,581) and Holiday Inn Express by IHG (203,792).

“Those top three parent companies represent 34 percent of the almost 6.3 million rooms in North America, and just under 69 percent of the total inventory across the continent flies a brand flag,” said Vail Ross, STR’s SVP of global business development & marketing. “Brands have been a favorite of lenders for the better part of the last three decades, and North America was the starting point for the brand proliferation that has occurred around the globe. With most of the development pipeline focused in the branded segments, especially in limited-service chains, brand presence is only going to grow. The concern, of course, will be on how much new inventory these industry segments can absorb without a negative impact on supply—the limited-service sectors in the U.S. are a good example of this right now.”

Ross was one of two STR executives to present at NYU on June 3. STR President and CEO Amanda Hite revealed STR’s revised U.S.hotel forecast during the conference.

Top 10 Hotel Companies by Room Count in North America

Parent Company Parent Company Rooms Brand Brand Rooms Marriott In ternational 886,308 Hampton by Hilton 227,581 Hilton 703,238 Holiday In n Express by IHG 203,792 Wyndham Hotel s & Resorts 546,716 Courtyard by Marriott 147,462 Choice Hotel s In ternational 482,743 Marriott 135,441 In terContinental Hotel s Group 463,111 Quality In n 134,796 Best Western In ternational 185,609 Holiday In n by IHG 119,698 Hyatt Hotel s Corporation 139,391 Days In n by Wyndham 117,789 G6 Hospitality 120,239 Hilton 111,591 RLH Corporation 80,544 Motel 6 107,634 Extended Stay America Hotel s 69,318 Super 8 by Wyndham 103,075

Source: STR 500