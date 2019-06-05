HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—The portfolios of three hotel companies each exceed 500,000 rooms in North America, according to census data from STR. As part of the STR 500, the company released a combined list of more than 100 of the continent’s largest companies and brands during this week’s NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference in New York City.
Marriott International (886,308 hotel rooms), Hilton (703,238), and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (546,716) reported the largest room counts between the United States, Canada, and Mexico as of May 28, 2019. Using those same three countries and cutoff date, two brands showed more than 200,000 rooms in their existing supply: Hampton by Hilton (227,581) and Holiday Inn Express by IHG (203,792).
“Those top three parent companies represent 34 percent of the almost 6.3 million rooms in North America, and just under 69 percent of the total inventory across the continent flies a brand flag,” said Vail Ross, STR’s SVP of global business development & marketing. “Brands have been a favorite of lenders for the better part of the last three decades, and North America was the starting point for the brand proliferation that has occurred around the globe. With most of the development pipeline focused in the branded segments, especially in limited-service chains, brand presence is only going to grow. The concern, of course, will be on how much new inventory these industry segments can absorb without a negative impact on supply—the limited-service sectors in the U.S. are a good example of this right now.”
Ross was one of two STR executives to present at NYU on June 3. STR President and CEO Amanda Hite revealed STR’s revised U.S.hotel forecast during the conference.
Top 10 Hotel Companies by Room Count in North America
|Parent Company
|Parent CompanyRooms
|Brand
|Brand Rooms
|Marriott International
|886,308
|Hampton by Hilton
|227,581
|Hilton
|703,238
|Holiday Inn Express by IHG
|203,792
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
|546,716
|Courtyard by Marriott
|147,462
|Choice Hotels International
|482,743
|Marriott
|135,441
|InterContinental Hotels Group
|463,111
|Quality Inn
|134,796
|Best Western International
|185,609
|Holiday Inn by IHG
|119,698
|Hyatt Hotels Corporation
|139,391
|Days Inn by Wyndham
|117,789
|G6 Hospitality
|120,239
|Hilton
|111,591
|RLH Corporation
|80,544
|Motel 6
|107,634
|Extended Stay America Hotels
|69,318
|Super 8 by Wyndham
|103,075
Source: STR 500