Lark Hotels Announces New Hotel and Partnership with Angevin & Co.

NEW ORLEANS—Lark Hotels announces that the boutique hotel company has entered into a new partnership with New Orleans-based hospitality group, Angevin & Co., founded by restaurateur and entrepreneur Robert Thompson. Lark Hotels and Angevin & Co. are known for creating experiential hospitality concepts. Since 2012, Lark Hotels has introduced boutique hotels dotting vacation towns in coastal cities from the Northeast to California. Restaurateur Robert Thompson is responsible for culinary destinations and programs across the United States, including the conceptualization and introduction of the Punch Bowl Social eatertainment concept, opening 20 locations across the country. The pair will first reimagine The Frenchmen Hotel in New Orleans slated to open later this year.

Lark Hotels and Angevin & Co. come together in a strategic partnership to draw on Lark’s expertise in hotel operations and service paired with Angevin & Co.’s expertise in developing beverage and culinary programs. Together, the pair will introduce neighborhood-centric hotel experiences, centered around restaurant concepts with culinary and bar programs.

The Frenchmen Hotel in New Orleans

The inaugural project for the partners is the reintroduction of The Frenchmen Hotel, set to open in Q4 2021. The property is currently undergoing renovations to all 27 guestrooms and public areas, including its two bars and outdoor pool deck. When the property reopens later this year, the hotel will debut contemporary interiors as well as a bar program introducing craft beverages.

“We are elated to announce our creative collaboration with Robert Thompson and his team at Angevin & Co. beginning with The Frenchmen Hotel,” said Rob Blood, founder and president of Lark Hotels. “Building off our work together in reviving the New Orleans gem destined to be a locals’ haunt, we are evaluating the market and looking for specific opportunities to acquire or third-party manage unique properties in the South and Southeast, from Charleston and Savannah to Austin and New Orleans. By aligning on our desire to create destination-worthy restaurants and bars that support an experiential and memorable hotel stay, the future business opportunities seem limitless.”

“We are designing hotel spaces from a restaurateur’s perspective and reengineering the food and beverage platform at each destination to elevate the guest experience. There is white space in reinvention” said Robert Thompson, founder and CEO of Angevin & CO. “Lark Hotels is unmatched when it comes to exceptional service and managing operations in the boutique hotel space, and we’re excited for the opportunity to collaborate with them as we open the doors to The Frenchmen Hotel this year and many future properties throughout the country.”