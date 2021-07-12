Knowland: June Group Meetings and Events Volume Has Increased

ARLINGTON, Virginia— Knowland, an AI-powered meetings and events data provider for hotels, convention and visitor bureaus, conference centers, and other venues, released its monthly meetings and events data for June. The numbers reveal that June U.S. group meetings and events volume increased 16.5 percent over last month.

Growth continues in the group segment, and while the number of meetings has not returned to 2019 levels, meeting statistics have stabilized at or are nearing 2019 levels. The average number of attendees has leveled out with 2019 numbers.

Average attendees—The average number of attendees per event in June 2021 was 59, compared to 58 in June 2019.

Average space used—The average space used in June 2021 was 2,509 square feet (down approximately 100 square feet from last month), while meetings in June 2019 averaged 2,131 square feet.

Individual market growth—The top five growth markets in June were Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.

Corporate meetings represent the largest market segment—The corporate segment represents 60.1 percent of meeting and event business with the healthcare segment taking the lead as the largest industry segment as meetings return.

Kristi White, chief product officer, Knowland, said, “June is one of those odd months because it is book-ended by two holiday weekends, which typically impact meetings. However, even with the two holiday weeks, June managed double-digit growth. Additionally, we’ve seen the resurgence of top-tier markets this month. Chicago was the top growth market month over month (66.2 percent) and is notable because it’s a market that was tightly locked down for an extended period. It has rebounded quickly and when we see gateway cities like Chicago rebounding, it’s a healthy sign that meetings are returning to the hospitality landscape.”